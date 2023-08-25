Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,395 in the last 365 days.

Comintelli Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Two Key Positions for Increased Customer and Product Focus

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading player in Market and Competitive Intelligence platforms, today announces the appointment of two key positions in its leadership team to enhance its commitment to customers and product development.

Christian Bjersér has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success, and will lead the Customer Success team with a specific focus on creating enhanced customer value. With a successful background as the former Sales Director for Comintelli and CEO of Comintelli Inc in the USA, Christian has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and development.

Rania Botani has been appointed as Vice President, Product Development, and joins as a new member of the leadership team. In her role, she will assume responsibility for the ongoing development of the SaaS platform, Intelligence2day®. Since joining Comintelli in 2015, Rania has made significant contributions in areas such as marketing, front-end development, and product development.

Both will assume their new positions on August 28, 2023, and are expected to further strengthen Comintelli's position as an innovative and prominent player in Market and Competitive Intelligence.

Jesper Ejdling
Comintelli
+46706229813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Comintelli Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Two Key Positions for Increased Customer and Product Focus

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more