Comintelli Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Two Key Positions for Increased Customer and Product Focus

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading player in Market and Competitive Intelligence platforms, today announces the appointment of two key positions in its leadership team to enhance its commitment to customers and product development.

Christian Bjersér has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success, and will lead the Customer Success team with a specific focus on creating enhanced customer value. With a successful background as the former Sales Director for Comintelli and CEO of Comintelli Inc in the USA, Christian has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and development.

Rania Botani has been appointed as Vice President, Product Development, and joins as a new member of the leadership team. In her role, she will assume responsibility for the ongoing development of the SaaS platform, Intelligence2day®. Since joining Comintelli in 2015, Rania has made significant contributions in areas such as marketing, front-end development, and product development.

Both will assume their new positions on August 28, 2023, and are expected to further strengthen Comintelli's position as an innovative and prominent player in Market and Competitive Intelligence.