Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent virtual assistant market size is predicted to reach $44.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 34.3%.

The growth in the intelligent virtual assistant market is due to the increasing demand for self-service options. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent virtual assistant market share. Major players in the intelligent virtual assistant market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segments

• By Product: IVA (Intelligent Virtual Assistant) Smart Speaker, Chatbots

• By User Interface: Text-To-Text, Text-To-Speech, Automatic Speech Recognition

• By End User: Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The intelligent virtual assistant refer to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled converse adjunct that generates individualized responses by combining analytics and cognitive computing grounded on individual client information, one’s exchange and position, using the commercial knowledgebase and mortal sapience. An intelligent virtual assistant is more advanced than a simple chatbot, which is automated but not powered by artificial intelligence.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

