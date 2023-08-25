Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,581 in the last 365 days.

No Injuries Reported After Pilot Of Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing In St. Mary’s Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(CLEMENTS, MD) — No serious injuries were reported by the pilot and passenger of a small seaplane that reportedly stalled in the air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in St. Mary’s County. 

The pilot is identified as Anthony Copozzi, 63, of Venice, Florida.  The passenger is identified as Charles O’Brien, IV, 35, of Leonardtown, MD.   Neither the pilot nor passenger reported any injuries. 

The plane involved is a Cessna 185 equipped with pontoons.  Shortly after 5:30 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane crash at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements, Maryland.  Arriving troopers found the plane resting on its roof in a cornfield. No one on the ground was injured. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the pilot reported he was forced to perform an emergency landing after the aircraft suffered engine failure and stalled.  State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.  Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist along with Charles County HAZMAT.

The investigation is ongoing.

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

No Injuries Reported After Pilot Of Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing In St. Mary’s Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more