Rocavaka Vodka Triumphs Again: Winning its 7th Award At The USA Spirits Ratings
We are beyond thrilled to receive our 7th award this year”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco USA, August 17, 2023 – Rocavaka, the pioneering brand known for its commitment to crafting the most exquisite and delightful vodka, has once again demonstrated its mastery in the spirits industry by clinching its 7th win this year with a Gold at the USA Spirits Ratings Competition. This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Rocavaka's unwavering dedication to quality but also underscores its position as a trailblazer in the realm of smooth vodkas.
The USA Spirits Ratings win, serves as a testament to Rocavaka's commitment to excellence, further reinforcing its status as a trendsetter in the highly competitive vodka domain.
About USA Spirits Ratings
The USA Spirits Ratings is an annual competition that aims to recognize spirit brands in the US marketplace. The competition is hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, a group that helps drink producers and brand owners connect with buyers, distributors, and retailers. The competition judges spirits based on quality, value, and packaging. The USA Spirits Ratings is held in San Francisco and aims to set a benchmark for buyers across the country.
Celebrating Success
"We are beyond thrilled to receive our 7th award this year," said Darlene Fallas, VP of Rocavaka. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team in consistently delivering a product that truly is a distinctive vodka focused on value and quality. We are grateful to our consumers for their unwavering support."
About Rocavaka
Rocavaka is a visionary brand committed to producing the finest vodka that appeals to all palates. With a focus on innovation, quality, and a passion for redefining the vodka experience, Rocavaka has garnered numerous accolades and awards. The brand's success is rooted in its dedication to crafting an exceptional product that embodies sophistication and flavor.
For more information, please see : https://rocavaka.com/
https://bartenderspiritsawards.com/en/

