Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:00 am, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Antonio Brown of Northwest, DC.

 

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 43-year-old Franklin Dorn of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

