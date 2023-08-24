IDNR to offer youth fishing opportunities at 2023 Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS, August 24 - Children will have an opportunity to fish for bluegill and learn how to cast a line at Conservation Village sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair Aug. 25-Sept. 4.





"As a native southern Illinoisan, the Du Quoin State Fair holds a special place in my heart," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "I'm delighted IDNR staff will be at the fair again this year to encourage children to try out fishing and to visit with the many southern Illinois outdoorsmen and women who are our partners in conservation."





IDNR will offer children the opportunity to fish for hybrid bluegill from a 5,000-gallon tank and will host kids' casting clinics on the 32-acre lake of the fairgrounds daily.





In addition, Illinois Conservation Police and wildlife biologists will be on hand to discuss conservation regulations and wildlife management. Fairgoers also will be able to pick up copies of the 2023-2024 IDNR hunting and trapping guide and the latest issue of the Illinois state parks guide.





The IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals will have materials and staff on hand to help answer questions about coal mines, mine subsidence and mine reclamation.



