Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one for the year ending July 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one.





"We're encouraged to see continued and consecutive job growth across the state, giving Illinois workers the ability to take advantage of expanded labor market opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES continues to collaborate with its workforce partners, providing vital resources to bridge jobseekers with employers."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+2.6%, +700), the Elgin Metro Division (+2.4%, +6,200), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.1%, +2,400), and the Springfield MSA (+2.1%, +2,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Metro Division were up +1.3% or +50,900. Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (twelve areas); Education and Health Services and Government (eleven areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Danville MSA (+1.7 points to 6.6%), the Rockford MSA (+1.6 points to 6.8%), the Decatur MSA (+1.4 points to 6.9%), and the Kankakee MSA (+1.4 points to 6.1%). The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.1 percentage points to 4.0%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate tied 2019 for a record low in the month of July.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area July 2023* July 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.6% 3.7% 0.9 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 4.2% 0.9 Champaign-Urbana 5.0% 4.0% 1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.0% 5.1% -1.1 Danville 6.6% 4.9% 1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.4% 3.7% 0.7 Decatur 6.9% 5.5% 1.4 Elgin 5.3% 4.1% 1.2 Kankakee 6.1% 4.7% 1.4 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 3.7% 1.2 Peoria 5.5% 4.3% 1.2 Rockford 6.8% 5.2% 1.6 Springfield 4.8% 4.0% 0.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.9% 3.9% 1.0 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 4.7% -0.2 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area July July Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 96,100 94,600 1,500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,500 56,900 600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,000 113,600 2,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,850,500 3,799,600 50,900 Danville MSA 27,600 26,900 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 184,700 182,900 1,800 Decatur MSA 48,300 47,900 400 Elgin Metro Division 266,000 259,800 6,200 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,900 -200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 426,800 423,600 3,200 Peoria MSA 172,100 169,100 3,000 Rockford MSA 147,100 147,000 100 Springfield MSA 109,500 107,200 2,300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,200 236,000 1,200 Illinois Statewide 6,171,600 6,073,000 98,600 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Over the Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.2 % 5.4 % -1.2 DuPage County 3.2 % 4.1 % -0.9 Grundy County 4.0 % 5.1 % -1.1 Kendall County 3.5 % 4.5 % -1.0 McHenry County 3.4 % 4.3 % -0.9 Will County 3.8 % 4.8 % -1.0 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.2 % 4.1 % 1.1 Kane County 5.4 % 4.2 % 1.2 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 5.2 % 3.7 % 1.5 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 6.1 % 4.7 % 1.4 Cities Aurora City 4.8 % 4.3 % 0.5 Chicago City 4.4 % 5.8 % -1.4 Elgin City 5.0 % 4.6 % 0.4 Joliet City 4.4 % 5.6 % -1.2 Kankakee City 8.1 % 6.0 % 2.1 Naperville City 3.4 % 4.2 % -0.8



* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in July 2023 from 5.1 percent in July 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +50,900 compared to July 2022. The Leisure-Hospitality (+31,500) and Educational-Health Services (+26,300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-13,000), Information (-4,400), Retail Trade (-3,600), and Manufacturing (-2,200).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.3 percent in July 2023 from 4.1 percent in July 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +6,200 compared to July 2022. Professional-Business Services (+4,700), Educational-Health Services (+1,600), and Government (+1,300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Construction (-1,100) and Retail Trade (-900) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.9 percent in July 2023 from 3.7 percent in July 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +3,200 compared to July 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000), Educational-Health Services (+1,900), and Government (+1,700) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Professional-Business Services (-1,100), Financial Activities (-500), and Manufacturing (-500) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in July 2023 from 4.7 percent in July 2022.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -200 compared to July 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+200) and Retail Trade (+200) sectors had payroll gains over the year. The Manufacturing (-200), Construction (-200), Professional-Business Services (-100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago.









Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (February 2023 data compared to February 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



