Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one for the year ending July 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one.





"We're encouraged to see continued and consecutive job growth across the state, giving Illinois workers the ability to take advantage of expanded labor market opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES continues to collaborate with its workforce partners, providing vital resources to bridge jobseekers with employers."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+2.6%, +700), the Elgin Metro Division (+2.4%, +6,200), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.1%, +2,400), and the Springfield MSA (+2.1%, +2,300). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Metro Division were up +1.3% or +50,900. Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (twelve areas); Education and Health Services and Government (eleven areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Danville MSA (+1.7 points to 6.6%), the Rockford MSA (+1.6 points to 6.8%), the Decatur MSA (+1.4 points to 6.9%), and the Kankakee MSA (+1.4 points to 6.1%). The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.1 percentage points to 4.0%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate tied 2019 for a record low in the month of July.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area July 2023* July 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.6% 3.7% 0.9 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 4.2% 0.9 Champaign-Urbana 5.0% 4.0% 1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.0% 5.1% -1.1 Danville 6.6% 4.9% 1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.4% 3.7% 0.7 Decatur 6.9% 5.5% 1.4 Elgin 5.3% 4.1% 1.2 Kankakee 6.1% 4.7% 1.4 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 3.7% 1.2 Peoria 5.5% 4.3% 1.2 Rockford 6.8% 5.2% 1.6 Springfield 4.8% 4.0% 0.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.9% 3.9% 1.0 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 4.7% -0.2 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area July July Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 96,100 94,600 1,500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,500 56,900 600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,000 113,600 2,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,850,500 3,799,600 50,900 Danville MSA 27,600 26,900 700 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 184,700 182,900 1,800 Decatur MSA 48,300 47,900 400 Elgin Metro Division 266,000 259,800 6,200 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,900 -200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 426,800 423,600 3,200 Peoria MSA 172,100 169,100 3,000 Rockford MSA 147,100 147,000 100 Springfield MSA 109,500 107,200 2,300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,200 236,000 1,200 Illinois Statewide 6,171,600 6,073,000 98,600 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Over the Year Change Decatur MSA Macon County 6.9 % 5.5 % 1.4 Springfield MSA Menard County 4.2 % 3.4 % 0.8 Sangamon County 4.9 % 4.0 % 0.9 Cities Decatur City 8.0 % 6.5 % 1.5 Rock Island City 5.5 % 4.2 % 1.3 Springfield City 5.3 % 4.4 % 0.9 Counties Adams County 4.3 % 3.3 % 1.0 Brown County 2.7 % 2.4 % 0.3 Calhoun County 4.7 % 3.7 % 1.0 Christian County 6.0 % 4.5 % 1.5 De Witt County 4.7 % 3.8 % 0.9 Greene County 5.0 % 4.0 % 1.0 Hancock County 4.6 % 3.7 % 0.9 Jersey County 4.4 % 3.6 % 0.8 Logan County 5.2 % 4.3 % 0.9 McDonough County 6.2 % 5.0 % 1.2 Macoupin County 4.6 % 3.6 % 1.0 Montgomery County 5.8 % 4.3 % 1.5 Morgan County 4.6 % 3.9 % 0.7 Moultrie County 4.0 % 3.3 % 0.7 Piatt County 4.5 % 3.5 % 1.0 Pike County 5.1 % 3.7 % 1.4 Schuyler County 4.6 % 4.0 % 0.6 Scott County 4.6 % 3.8 % 0.8 Shelby County 5.0 % 4.0 % 1.0 Other Areas LWIA 19 6.6 % 5.3 % 1.3 LWIA 20 5.0 % 4.0 % 1.0 LWIA 21 4.9 % 3.9 % 1.0 Central EDR 5.3 % 4.3 % 1.0

Central Illinois Highlights





Decatur MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 1.4 percentage points to 6.9 percent in July 2023 from 5.5 percent in July 2022. There were an estimated 3,180 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2023.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +400 compared to a year ago.





Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+200), Government (+200) and Educational and Health Services (+200).





Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Wholesale Trade, Professional and Business Services, Leisure and Hospitality, Financial Activities, Information, Other Services and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities.





Payroll employment decreased in Manufacturing (-200) between July 2022 and July 2023.





Springfield MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 0.8 percentage point to 4.8 percent in July 2023 from 4.0 percent in July 2022. There were an estimated 5,082 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2023.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +2,300 compared to a year ago.





Payrolls increased in Government (+1,500), Leisure and Hospitality (+700), Retail Trade (+200), Other Services (+100) and Financial Activities (+100).





No payroll changes were reported in Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Educational and Health Services, Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade, or Information.





Payroll employment declined in Professional and Business Services (-300) over the year.









Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2023 data compared to January 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.