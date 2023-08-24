Janicki Receives Boeing 2023 Supplier of the Year Award
We are grateful to receive this prestigious award that acknowledges our collaborative and enduring relationship with Boeing”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (ORLANDO, FL – AUGUST 24, 2023) Janicki has been recognized as a Supplier of the Year by The Boeing Company. Janicki, a leading supplier of composite and metallic tooling, equipment and parts, has supported various Boeing programs for over 24 years.
Janicki received the Collaboration Award, honoring the company’s long-term relationship with The Boeing Company and shared goals towards innovation, process improvement and social responsibilities. Janicki was selected for the award from over 11,000 active Boeing suppliers around the world.
“We are grateful to receive this prestigious award that acknowledges our collaborative and enduring relationship with Boeing,” said John Janicki, President of Janicki. “It also recognizes our team’s commitment to excellence and the delivery of high-quality products and services.”
Boeing’s Supplier of the Year Award program is an industry-leading recognition program that highlights the accomplishments of the company’s top-performing suppliers.
“The Supplier of the Year winners were proactive, transparent and reliable in a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “Over the past year, their collaboration and commitment to safety and quality was the gold standard to help us drive stability in our supply chain and consistently deliver for our customers.”
Janicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company based in Sedro-Woolley, WA. Janicki specializes in advanced composite materials and exotic metals, with large-scale facilities and high-precision equipment that produce tools, parts, prototypes and assemblies for a myriad of industries. Learn more at www.janicki.com.
