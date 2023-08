LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wagonhound Rest Area west of Laramie near mile marker 267 on Interstate 80 will be temporarily closed on Monday, August 28th due to utility repairs.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday. Carbon Power and Light will be performing repairs throughout the day. The closure is anticipated to only last one day.

Facilities, including restrooms and parking, will remain closed to the public.