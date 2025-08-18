District-wide epoxy striping to begin throughout northeast Wyoming.

SHERIDAN, Wyo - The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, S&L Industrial, will begin epoxy striping in five northeast Wyoming counties the week of August 24.

Epoxy striping is a durable line marking method that uses epoxy resin paint, typically applied in high-traffic areas. In preparation for the epoxy, the roadway is cleaned, and the lines are etched into the roadway, followed by the epoxy paint.

This work is scheduled to be completed between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The various locations include:

Sundance: US 14/I90 Spur Road at mile marker 203.96 and WYO 585 between mile markers 27.36 -28.00, I-90 on and off ramps at Exit 185, 187, and 189, I-90 east and westbound lanes between mile markers 185.27 and 189.55,

Upton: US 16 between mile markers 219.34 -220.93

Osage: US 16 Spur

Wright: WYO 59/WYO 387 intersection

Sheridan: WYO 330 (5th Street) between mile markers 0 and 3.61

Drivers should be aware of lane closures and reduced speeds within the work zone.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.