Paving operations to temporarily close Grand Ave. approaches in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Knife River and The Wyoming Department of Transportation will temporarily close the approaches to Grand Avenue from US287/3rd Street tonight, weather permitting.

Crews will begin milling operations Thursday morning. Once the surface has been milled, paving operations will take place. Detours will be in place.

The temporary closure will last a couple weeks.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.