Level Up Safety Technology announces mobile application platform and IoT Safety solutions for lone and mobile workers
CALGARY, CANADA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up Safety Technology, A Calgary-based tech company founded in 2022 CEO Aimee Pawliw has proven to elevate safety practices that protect lone workers while facilitating compliance with legal safety standards. Level Up is releasing pre-integrated solutions that improve working conditions for lone and mobile workers. One in five individuals are now considered lone workers, and these solutions enhance safety, reduce injury, and save lives across a wide variety of industries.
The definition of a lone worker now includes mobile and remote employees. From construction workers and oil and gas workers on-site to sales reps and medical or dental workers who travel to see clients, delivery people, and real estate employees, anyone sent to work on location or complete tasks on their own now falls under the definition of a lone worker.
In the United States, lone worker safety standards are carefully defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) General Duty Clause requires that an employer keep its workplace free from any recognized hazards that cause or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees. In Canada, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety has a similar set of requirements designed to protect people who work alone. Created to protect these at-risk individuals, Level Up Safety Technology has a proactive approach to lone worker safety, helping employers meet their legal obligations for duty of care, and turning information about employee activity and working conditions into business intelligence.
Level Up Safety Technology includes:
• Enhanced two-way, multimedia communication between monitors and workers
• Real-time alerts, including SOS, hazards, and non-emergencies
• Configurable shift, check-in, and hazard timers and reminders
• Client-configurable escalation plans
• Advanced geofencing to delimit safe and hazardous zones
• Custom mapping overlays
• Access to live worker location
• Automatic fall detection
For more information about Level Up Safety Technology, and to see the entire portfolio of safety solutions offered, visit https://www.levelupsafety.tech/solutions.
About Level Up Safety Technology: Level Up Safety Technology offers solutions that serve all industries looking to ensure health and safety regulations are being met while workers are on-site or while working remotely. The solutions are designed to reduce risks to improve the quality of the work environment, mitigating hazards, reducing risk and ultimately saving lives. Level Up Safety Technology offers a portfolio of solutions that ensure compliance with the safety laws in place, protecting lone and mobile workers.
Dalyce Semko
Open2America
+1 403-869-3259
