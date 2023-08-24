CIC Funding to Encourage Nuclear Supply Chain Development in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 24 - Released on August 24, 2023

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) is providing $479,000 to the Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers Association (SIMSA) and its partners to prepare local companies for their future participation in provincial, national and global small modular reactor (SMR) development.

"Programing and resources made available through this funding are crucial to moving toward building a nuclear industry in Saskatchewan," Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan said. "Our province has a long successful history of nuclear research and development, and we are a world-class supplier of high-quality uranium ore. Advancing Saskatchewan's SMR supply chains will unlock economic and job potential for communities near and far, including our rural, northern and remote regions, and Indigenous communities."

The two-year funding agreement between CIC and SIMSA, a nonprofit organization representing more than 300 Saskatchewan-based suppliers of the industrial, mining and energy sectors, will support an SMR supply chain specialist position with SIMSA. The funding will also help engage First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) for its assistance to explore Indigenous economic opportunities and enable the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) to deliver its Ready4SMR program to develop local suppliers, including Indigenous-owned companies.

"SIMSA is excited to work with CIC to build additional resources to enhance the development of qualified nuclear manufacturing and construction companies in our province," Eric Anderson, Executive Director of SIMSA said. "One crucial component of this work is the recruitment of an SMR supply chain specialist. The specialist has outstanding nuclear and supply chain experience and knows the current market elements. This position will be an invaluable asset to advance SMR development in Saskatchewan."

"We are proud to partner with CIC, SIMSA and OCNI to advance economic reconciliation with Indigenous owned businesses," Guy Lonechild, President and CEO, FNPA said. "FNPA will establish a new database to build nuclear capacity and track certifications both provincially and nationally."

FNPA is the only North American non-profit Indigenous owned and controlled organization developing power projects with Indigenous communities.

"The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries is proud to be working in Saskatchewan with SIMSA and FNPA to implement our Ready4SMR program," Bill Walker, President and CEO, OCNI said. "We'd also like to acknowledge and thank the Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan for their contribution in making this project possible. Canada is leading the world in the deployment of small modular reactors and we're excited to see Saskatchewan planning for SMRs as part of their clean energy mix. Our role is to build a pan-Canadian supply chain that gives provinces like Saskatchewan an opportunity for economic development as your already thriving supplier base considers joining the Canadian nuclear industry."

OCNI is the leading voice of the Canadian nuclear supply chain and actively promotes the production of safe, clean, and reliable nuclear base load electricity as a central part of Canada's balanced electricity generation portfolio. It is an association of more than 200 leading suppliers of the nuclear industry in Canada and the international marketplace.

QUICK FACTS:

As part of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan's 30 Goals for 2030, the province will advance development of zero-emission SMR technology.

SMRs are scalable and versatile nuclear reactors that typically produce 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity or less. They can support large established grids, small grids, remote off-grid communities and resource projects.

A 300 MW SMR could generate enough clean electricity each year to power 300,000 homes.

SMRs can provide stable baseload clean energy to complement renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

In June 2022, SaskPower announced the selection of the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR as the preferred technology for initial grid-scale deployment in Saskatchewan, the same model Ontario Power Generation selected in December 2021 for their Darlington New Nuclear Project. SaskPower's selection of the same technology helps enable a pan-Canadian, fleet-based approach to grid-scale SMR deployment.

