Governor Pillen Invites Nebraskans to the Step Forward Awards to Honor State Volunteers

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is inviting all Nebraskans to the Step Forward Awards on Friday, Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m.. The ceremony recognizes exemplary volunteers across the state who have given their time and talents to make our communities better.

Eleven Nebraskans will be honored at the event, held in Lincoln. Special recognition will be given to awardees receiving the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award and the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award.

The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for volunteer service. Marah Shai of Gering is the 2023 recipient and is being honored for her lifelong dedication in helping others not only in Nebraska, but around the world.

The Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award was named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner Jamesena Moore. The award was created in 2019 as a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of ServeNebraska. This year’s recipient is State Senator Mike McDonnell for his support in safeguarding Nebraska’s commitment to expanding the state’s culture of service.

“Volunteers are a vital part of keeping Nebraska communities strong,” said Governor Pillen. “I’m proud to be Governor of a state where community service is central to our culture. I encourage all Nebraskans to join us in thanking and celebrating them.”

For more information or to register to attend the Step Forward Awards, please visit serve.nebraska.gov. Registration closes September 15, 2023.

2023 Step Forward Award Honorees are:

Adult Volunteer: Beverly Hansen – Bertrand, Neb.

Hansen serves on several boards in her community and is praised for her unique ability to assess what challenges affect the quality of life in her area. When she saw that her community was critically lacking in childcare services, she rallied various groups to open a childcare facility at the local church.

Youth Volunteer Leadership: Mattie Kucera – Raymond, Neb.

Kucera serves as president of her school’s student council. She attends all school board meetings to ensure the council is engaged and leads the group in completing service projects including serving at food kitchens and collecting coats for those in need. She also supports school athletic events as the unofficial assistant to the athletic director.

Veteran Volunteer: Dennis Hynes, U.S. Air Force – Bellevue, Neb.

Hynes is an U.S. Air Force veteran who has volunteered with the Durham Museum for almost a decade. He leads tours and teaches students about the exhibits. Hynes goes the extra mile by dressing up in costume to engage students in the material. He also organizes a private tour for servicemen from the USS Omaha several times a year.

Senior Volunteer: Rolaine Blaser – Columbus, Neb.

Blaser has served as a court-appointed special advocate with CASA connection for over 22 years and with the Center for Survivors for 20 years. At the Center for Survivors, she does everything from cleaning to providing childcare for mothers in crisis to fixing up the facility.

National Service: Robert and Helen Arnold, AmeriCorps Seniors – Crawford, Neb.

The Arnolds are AmeriCorps senior volunteers with RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program). They are responsible for countless duties at food pantries and blood drives. They even spearheaded the RSVP Literacy Campaign in Crawford.

Volunteer Group: Wood River Vision 20/20 – Wood River, Neb.

Wood River Vision 20/20 was formed as a nonprofit in 2014. A community needs assessment survey identified lacking resources such as housing, childcare, and a community pool. The group opened an aquatic center in 2018, the Child Development Center in 2021, and helped with a community-wide effort to refurbish 11 owner-occupied homes in the community.

Corporate Community Volunteers:

Small Business: Uniti Med – Omaha, Neb.

Uniti Med’s Community Outreach Program was created to support employees’ desire to give back and engage with the community. Employees are given the opportunity to champion a cause about which they are passionate and utilize business time to volunteer.

Large Business: Thrasher Foundation Repair – Papillion, Neb.

Employees and leadership at Thrasher Foundation Repair believe that it’s everyone’s responsibility, even business, to advocate for the community. They give back annually through a multitude of partnerships. Many of those are employee-led, such as building maintenance at the Humane Society and raising money for school supplies.

Disaster Volunteer: Roger Peek – Omaha, Neb.

Peek has served as a volunteer firefighter for the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years and is a member of the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team, which provides rehab supplies, refreshments, and support to other firefighters working to save lives.

Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award: Senator Mike McDonnell– Omaha, Neb.

Senator Mike McDonnell believes in the power of community service and has supported ServeNebraska by introducing legislation to safeguard Nebraska’s commitment to service.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Marah Shai – Gering, Neb.

At age 94, Shai has lived a life full of public service. When she was younger, she served in the Peace Corps in the Andes Mountains. She was also a volunteer at St. Thomas Orphanage, and at a radio station in Alaska. In Nebraska, Shai has been heavily involved with service projects through her church and has served at the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center for over a decade.

About ServeNebraska

ServeNebraska, the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission, coordinates and supports community involvement by Nebraskans to address the needs of our communities. We coordinate AmeriCorps funding and programming, National Volunteer Week, and celebrate volunteer achievements through the annual Step Forward Awards.