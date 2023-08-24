MICE statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events leapt by 185.9% (or 171) year-on-year to 263 in the second quarter of 2023. The number of participants & attendees surged by 66.4% year-on-year to 509,000 owing to an increase in the number of large exhibitions.

There were 245 meetings & conferences held in the second quarter, up by 163 year-on-year; number of participants soared by 299.0% to 45,000. The average duration of the meetings & conferences extended by 0.3 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, and the total floor area used expanded by 218.3% to 157,000 m². Number of exhibitions went up by 4 year-on-year to 14, and number of attendees increased by 56.6% to 461,000. The average duration of the exhibitions held decreased by 0.2 day year-on-year to 3.4 days, while the total floor area used leapt by 197.2% to 78,000 m². Besides, there were 4 incentives, with 2,632 participants. The average duration of these incentives was 1.8 days and the total floor area used was 6,499 m².

Receipts and expenditure of the exhibition organisers totalled MOP48.70 million and MOP65.87 million respectively in the second quarter, representing respective growth of 602.5% and 918.4% year-on-year. Receipts of the 13 exhibitions organised by non-government organisations totalled MOP48.70 million, of which rental receipts of exhibition booths and financial support from government/organisations took up 90.2% and 9.2% respectively. Meanwhile, expenditure totalled MOP56.15 million, most of which was spent on publicity & public relations (21.0% of total) and production, installation & decoration (16.3%). The exhibitions organised by non-government organisations recorded a loss of MOP7.45 million after deducting expenditure from receipts. When excluding financial support from government/organisations, a loss of MOP11.95 million was registered.

The exhibitions in the second quarter attracted 1,409 exhibitors and 5,342 professional visitors. The majority of the receipts of the exhibitors were generated from sales of goods (94.1% of total), whereas their expenditure was primarily incurred on rental paid for exhibition booths (45.6% of total) and booth installation & decoration (44.8%). Regarding comments from the exhibitors, the shares of exhibitors who were satisfied with the efficiency & attitude (90.9%) and professionalism (90.5%) of the venue staff rose by 8.3 and 7.9 percentage points quarter-to-quarter respectively, while the proportion of exhibitors who complimented on the promotion (66.3%) dropped by 3.4 percentage points.

In the first half of 2023, a total of 493 MICE events were held, up by 160.8% (or 304) year-on-year; total number of participants & attendees rose by 50.8% to 710,000. Meetings & conferences surged by 305 to 463, with the number of participants soaring by 297.9% to 70,000. Number of exhibitions remained at 24 year-on-year, and number of attendees (636,000) increased by 40.7%. Number of incentives decreased by 1 to 6, whereas the number of participants jumped by 220.2% to 4,931. Receipts and expenditure of the exhibition organisers totalled MOP57.50 million and MOP72.36 million respectively, up by 238.8% and 374.1% year-on-year respectively. Receipts and expenditure of the 23 exhibitions organised by non-government organisations totalled MOP57.50 million and MOP62.64 million respectively. A loss of MOP5.14 million was recorded after deducting expenditure from receipts. When excluding financial support from government/organisations, these exhibitions registered a loss of MOP10.65 million.