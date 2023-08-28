ANGELA PARRETTA TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great American Women series is now in its third season and has several amazing and inspiring women with great stories to tell.
Angela Parretta is the owner and founder of Drenched, a fitness studio in Orange County that offers classes, including hot pilates, that focus on mind, body and soul.
“The most important part of the work out, for me, is that people feel beautiful when they leave, from the inside and out.”
She has been in the fitness industry for 30 years and even had the opportunity to be a cheerleader with the Kansas City Chiefs for three years.
Talking about moving to Orange County and starting her own business she said, “It was scary…but, I think that you have to go in with plan A and plan A only. There is no plan B. This has to work, and you just keep fighting for it.”
As a business owner she has had failures, but she just keeps going because ultimate failure is not an option. She looks at little failures not to drag her down, but to boost her up.
She has some great advice for women who want to become entrepreneurs but might have a little anxiety or who are nervous about it. She says not to let fear stop you.
“Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams! If you really love it, go for it. Chase it. It’s out there waiting for you.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
