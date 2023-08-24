Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 24-30, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 128.3: On Monday, August 28, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 330 between Log Miles 1.6 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 9 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 411/SR 33 between Loudon County Line and Calderwood Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 147 and 154: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly on Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between US 19E and Broad Street: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between US 19E and Roan Mountain State Park: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between SR 63 and Tiprell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 near Lehigh Road: SR 32 (US 25W) is closed near Lehigh Road due to continued deterioration of the roadway. Crews will install two rows of soil nails to provide additional stability in the area of roadway cracking for the safety of the motoring public. This road closure is expected to be in place through Thursday, August 31, 2023. Once stabilization is complete, the roadway will be restored to its current one lane of traffic with a temporary traffic signal. Motorists should follow signed detour. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 26 and 26.5: On Sunday, August 27, 2023 through Tuesday, August 29, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside work activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 33.7: On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between Log Miles 13.5 and 16.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before April 30, 2024.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 131 between Grainger County Line and SR 31: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between US 11W and SR 94: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92 between Dumplin Valley Road and US 11E: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 386: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning through this overhead sign replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 388.4: On Thursday, August 31, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 South near Mile Marker 0.2: On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East between Mile Markers 4 and 6: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. as crews perform roadway testing activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 5.5 and 9.0: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution

as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html



KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for temporary nightly lane closures Sunday, August 27, 2023 through Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews install portable barrier rail between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Through Saturday, August 26, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible rolling roadblocks to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install temporary rock catchment fence and other activities. The rolling roadblocks are estimated to last approximately 20 minutes each and will be spaced out to allow traffic to return to normal flow in between operations. In addition, the right shoulder (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Woodson Drive to Cherokee Trail during daytime hours while crews conduct clearing operations. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 33 Northbound Broadway between Depot Avenue and W. Fifth Avenue: Motorists should be alert for a possible lane closure and lane shift daily through this area as crews perform roadside construction activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike Westbound between Northview Street and Newcomb Avenue: On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform utility work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 368.2: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, US 70/SR 1 between Cheyenne Blvd. and Cranefield Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this through safety project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between SR 2 and Avalon Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 165 Cherohala Skyway between Old Furnace Road and River Road: SR 165 is closed to traffic between Old Furnace Road and River Road due to a slide as a result of recent flooding. The detour route from Old Furnace Road to River Road is follow SR 165 to SR 68 North to US 411 North to SR 72 East to US 129 South. Follow US 129 South into North Carolina and take NC-143 West to Tennessee and follow SR 165 back to River Road. The detour route for River Road to Old Furnace Road is follow SR 165 into North Carolina and follow NC-143 East to US 129 North into Tennessee. Follow US 129 North to SR 72 West to US 411 South to SR 68 South to SR 165 back to Old Furnace Road. The detour route is approximately 121 miles and motorists are advised to adjust travel times accordingly. Motorists should use caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 307 between SR 68 and McMinn County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: Through October 30, 2023, SR 360 will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 62 between Log Miles 5.1 and 17.5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway Bridge over Stockstill Creek between Log Miles 2.2 and 2.6 : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 61 between I-40 and US 70: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between Point Avenue and Andrew Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between Litton Road and Claude Terry Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 East and West Exit Ramps 407: On Thursday, August 24, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crew perform overhead sign modifications. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 55: On Tuesday, August 29, 2023 and Wednesday, August 30, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews perform bridge inspections. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Log Miles 16.4 and 23.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 between Log Miles 1 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511