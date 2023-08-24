August 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced nine Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $2.8 million to five Southeast Texas schools to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs. Presented by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the grants will help the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 890 students for high-demand occupations.

"The Texas of tomorrow depends on providing career training opportunities to hardworking Texas students as they pursue in-demand jobs," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission and our educational partners, Texas students can thrive in good-paying careers that also bolster our state's continued economic growth and job creation. Working together, we will ensure Texas' future remains bright and full of opportunity."

“As more businesses move into Texas, TWC is continuing efforts with our partners to train the workforce in high-demand areas to promote continued economic growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The work of these five schools using JET grants will help ensure Texas has the skilled workers we need.”

Chairman Daniel presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Angelina College in Lufkin.

The nine JET grants include:

Angelina College: a $348,843 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 76 students as electricians

a $377,345 grant to train 119 students as registered nurses in partnership with Angelina College Diboll ISD: three grants: $662,936 grant to train 163 students in production occupations in partnership with Angelina College $446,649 grant to train 76 students as industrial engineers in partnership with Angelina College $78,502 grant to train 109 students as nursing assistants in partnership with Angelina College

three grants: Nacogdoches ISD: a $133,270 grant for equipment to train 205 students as emergency medical technicians in partnership with Angelina College

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

