RoofersCoffeeShop® Announces Three Registered Trademarks
Coffee Conversations®, RLW® and Roofing Road Trips® all received registered trademarks.
We have worked hard to bring meaningful programs like these to the roofing community. They mean something to everyone in roofing and deserve to be distinguished with a registered mark.”SISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business announces that its multimedia brands Coffee Conversations®, RLW® and Roofing Road Trips® have all received registered trademarks from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These industry favorites are now considered creative intellectual property of the twenty-one-year-old media company.
— Heidi J. Ellsworth
RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth said, “We are very proud of our brand and have worked hard to bring meaningful programs like Coffee Conversations, RLW (Read Listen Watch) and Roofing Road Trips to the roofing community. They mean something to everyone in roofing and deserve to be distinguished with a registered mark."
Roofing Road Trips is a podcast that celebrates the roofing industry. As one of the longest running and most propagated podcasts in the industry they are shared not only on RoofersCoffeeShop, but also on all popular podcast platforms. Closing in on 20,000 downloads, Roofing Road Trips is the premier podcast in the roofing industry.
Coffee Conversations is an award-winning show about what is top of mind for roofing contractors and the overall roofing industry! Each episode features engaging conversations with industry leaders. This live event is held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month, September through May.
RLW (Read Listen Watch) is a live webinar that features interviews with roofing industry subject matter experts every month. The webinar is then turned into video, podcast, transcript and articles so that our audience can consume the content in their preferred format.
“We are working constantly to bring high-level content, entertainment and education to the industries we serve including the audiences of our sister sites, MetalCoffeeShop™, CoatingsCoffeeShop™ and AskARoofer™,” Ellsworth stated. “We are committed to shining a light on all of our markets and the roofing industry is where it all started. That makes these trademarks very special.”
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
Karen Edwards
RoofersCoffeeShop
+1 717-318-0569
email us here