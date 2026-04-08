RoofersCoffeeShop® partners with International Federation of the Roofing Trade to strengthen global roofing connections

RoofersCoffeeShop® Partners with International Federation of the Roofing Trade

Driving global collaboration through education, events and industry engagement.

We are proud to partner with IFD to share their mission and promote their events that bring the roofing industry together globally.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop(RCS), the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, is proud to announce a new partnership with the International Federation of the Roofing Trade (IFD), bringing together two influential industry leaders committed to advancing the roofing profession through collaboration, education and innovation.This partnership will focus on promoting IFD’s global initiatives and events, including the Connection Forum taking place in October 2026 in Vienna, Austria and the Young Roofers Competition in October 2027 in Budapest, Hungary. Through this collaboration, RCS will help amplify awareness and engagement across North America and beyond, connecting roofing professionals to international opportunities and resources.As part of the partnership, RCS will be live on-site at the 2026 Connection Forum, delivering comprehensive event coverage through LIVE streaming, interviews and real-time content. In addition, RCS will present to attendees, sharing insights on industry trends, digital marketing and the growing importance of global connectivity within the roofing sector.IFD serves as a unifying force for the roofing industry worldwide, bringing together national associations, manufacturers and service providers to address shared challenges and advance best practices. With members that include leading organizations such as the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Zentralverband des Deutschen Dachdeckerhandwerks (ZVDH) and the National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), IFD plays a critical role in fostering collaboration across borders. By connecting professionals globally, the organization helps elevate standards, support workforce development and drive innovation throughout the industry.“Partnering with RoofersCoffeeShop is an exciting step forward for IFD as we continue to expand our global reach and impact. This collaboration allows us to better share the work we are doing to unite national associations, support workforce development and elevate roofing practices worldwide,” stated Gary Howes, IFD board member. “By working together, we are creating more opportunities for contractors, manufacturers and young professionals to connect, learn from one another and strengthen the future of the roofing industry on a truly international level.”One of IFD’s most impactful initiatives is the Young Roofers Championship, which highlights emerging talent and promotes the importance of skilled labor in roofing. By bringing young professionals together from around the world, the competition not only celebrates craftsmanship but also builds lasting relationships that support the future of the trade.“We are proud to partner with IFD to share their mission and promote their events that bring the roofing industry together globally,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president/CEO of The Coffee Shops. “The connection to the many national associations that are part of IFD is important for the future of roofing. They are bringing professionals and young roofers together to share best practices and encourage workforce development.”Through this partnership, RCS and IFD are reinforcing the importance of global collaboration in an increasingly connected industry. By sharing knowledge, elevating innovation and building relationships across continents, both organizations are helping shape a stronger, more resilient future for roofing professionals everywhere.For more information visit the IFD directory on RoofersCoffeeShop About The Coffee ShopsThe Coffee Shops is the award-winning digital home of the roofing industry, delivering online communities that connect contractors, manufacturers, distributors and industry professionals. Through platforms including RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShopand AskARoofer™, The Coffee Shops provide trusted information, education and networking opportunities. With a focus on supporting industry growth through content, technology and engagement, The Coffee Shops help roofing professionals build their businesses and stay informed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.About the International Federation of the Roofing Trade (IFD)The International Federation of the Roofing Trade (IFD) is a global organization representing national roofing associations and industry partners dedicated to advancing the roofing trade worldwide. Through international collaboration, education and events, IFD promotes best practices, supports workforce development and fosters innovation across the industry. By connecting professionals from around the world, IFD plays a vital role in strengthening the global roofing community and elevating standards for the future.

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