Governor Abbott Names Hildebrand Chair, Appoints Doggett To Parks And Wildlife Commission

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the appointment of William “Leslie” Doggett to the Parks and Wildlife Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029, and named Jeff Hildebrand as Chair of the Commission, both effective August 31, 2023. The Commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.



“Arch ‘Beaver’ Aplin provided steadfast leadership as Chair of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for the past two years,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank him for faithfully serving his fellow Texans to preserve the beautiful Texas landscape that spurs our booming tourism industry and protects our state's rich history. Jeff Hildebrand and William Doggett both bring unique experiences to the Commission and will help ensure that Texans, and out-of-state visitors alike, continue to enjoy Texas’ outdoors and recreational activities for generations to come.”



William “Leslie” Doggett of Houston is executive chairman and founder of the Doggett Equipment Services Group and the Doggett Auto Group with 47 dealerships throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico. He is a member of the World Presidents Organization, former president of the Houston Equipment Distributors Association, and a former director for the John Deere North American Dealer Board and the Toyota Material Handling Dealer Board. Additionally, he is a trustee of the Houston Methodist Research & Academic Institute, The Kinkaid School, San Jacinto Monument and Texas History Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston – Rienzi. Doggett received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.



Jeff Hildebrand of Houston is the executive chairman and founder of Hilcorp Energy Company. He is a member of All American Wildcatters, National Petroleum Council, and the Houston Geological Society. He is a director of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Central Houston Civil Improvement, and the Central Houston, Inc. Additionally, he is a member of the Houston Police Foundation Board of Directors and a trustee of the Texas Foundation for Conservation. He was the former chairman of The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company and former gubernatorial appointee for the UT System Board of Regents, where he served as vice chair. Hildebrand received a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from UT Austin.

