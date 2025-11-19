Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Storm, Flooding Threat

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level III (Increased Readiness) in preparation for severe storms threatening the state this week.

"In preparation for forecasted severe storms, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas stands ready to respond and swiftly deploy all necessary resources to support local officials with response operations and ensure the safety of Texans. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency response personnel to protect themselves and their loved ones."

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system moving through the state beginning today is likely to bring heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding across large areas of Texas, including West, North, Central, Southwest, and East Texas. These potentially severe thunderstorms may also include hazards such as damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes. Additional storms are forecast for significant regions of Texas early next week. Texans are urged to monitor local forecasts and stay weather-aware.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM requested that representatives from the following member agencies of the Texas Emergency Management Council report to the SOC to begin 24-hour operations:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Additionally, the Governor directed TDEM to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of the increasing flood risk. At Governor Abbott’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles and Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood response operations

High profile vehicles and Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood response operations Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

The State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments in responding to all hazards

Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments in responding to all hazards Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents, to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents, to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Yesterday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe storm impacts.

Texans are encouraged to finalize preparedness measures for severe weather, including creating an emergency plan, assembling a disaster supply kit, and heeding warnings from local emergency officials.