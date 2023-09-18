ProSledge is a new and innovative vest for workouts
ProSledge is the most versatile and one of the heaviest and best workout vests on the market.
This is a state-of-the-art and next-gen fitness device that allows you to be creative and slam your workouts.”NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that squats and other high intensity weightlifting can have transformative effects on the body and overall health.
But it’s very easy for individuals to injure themselves due to little margin for error or if they don’t know the proper lifting techniques. Such an injury will ultimately set them back further in their fitness journey.
With ProSledge, however, individuals can mitigate the risk and maximize their fitness gains.
Creator, Kenneth Grosse of New Jersey, has had a longstanding passion for fitness and he discovered the need for this product first-hand.
“I like to lift weights, but I don't like to do squats with the bar on my back or on my shoulders. It always hurts me. So, I developed this product with the intention that you don't have to do squats with a bar. You can do squats and combo moves, curls, and presses and other exercises while you're wearing the vest,” said Grosse.
ProSledge, which is comfortable and novel, comes in sections so that individuals can use it for lightweight exercises, from up to 106 pounds, including vest weight, and it can be used harmoniously with other sources of weight.
ProSledge is an IdeaPros Certified Partner in San Diego. The new brand is also working with OPTYO in San Diego on the marketing front.
The vest is worn on the shoulders, leaving the arms free to use dumbbells for curls, front, side, and rear delt raises, etc., along with a multitude of combo moves while squatting, all while adding weight to the overall squat.
For those who like to work out with a squat bar, this innovative vest reduces the amount of weight needed on a bar and provides additional padding across the shoulders for extra comfort. Because of the comfortable weight distribution, users can do the same workout with less discomfort.
People can use it for push-ups, jump squats, pull ups or even while going for a run. Choose the best option and get creative with workouts.
ProSledge is truly next-gen fitness innovation, and its versatility is what makes it special. At a time when home fitness is more prominent than ever, the range of exercises ProSledge can be used for makes it a must-own piece of equipment.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, America underwent a home-fitness revolution; sales of home fitness equipment more than doubled in the pandemic’s first year, and treadmill sales rose 135 percent.
For the savvy home-fitness enthusiast, ProSledge’s multiple applications make it stand out from the crowd.
“Combination moves are all the rage these days because you use multiple muscles, and it creates greater benefits. You can even run with it on if you want,” said Grosse. “You can even wear it at home while doing chores.”
The ability to strip away sections from the vest to facilitate a lightweight workout makes it an excellent option for individuals rehabbing following an injury or surgery.
Individuals can start with minimal weight and ease their way through additional sections of the vest, meaning ProSledge can accommodate their ideal workout every step of the way.
“It’s quite a unique product and it's the best out there,” said Grosse. “This is a state-of-the-art and next-gen fitness device that allows you to be creative and slam your workouts.”
Learn more about this novel product and get in shape today: www.getprosledge.com
