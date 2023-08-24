Power Diary Releases New Telehealth Video Platform: Telehealth+
Available to all Power Diary customers for individual and group Telehealth video appointments.
We understand the evolving needs of allied healthcare practitioners and have developed Telehealth+ to provide them with a robust, secure, and user-friendly platform to connect with clients virtually.”SALT LAKE CITY, NV, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software provider for allied healthcare practitioners, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Telehealth feature, Telehealth+. With Telehealth+, practitioners can elevate their Telehealth services to a new level while continuing to offer their clients seamless and secure virtual care.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success
In today's healthcare landscape, more and more practitioners find that it’s essential to offer remote services. Telehealth+ empowers practitioners to provide care through individual or group Telehealth video consultations via a comprehensive platform that caters to diverse needs.
Key Features of Telehealth+:
• Secure and Compliant: Power Diary is certified with ISO 27001, and complies with The Privacy Act, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Practitioners can use Telehealth+ to engage with clients with the confidence that their sensitive information is protected by the highest international standards.
• Crystal Clear Video and Audio: Enjoy the benefits of high-quality video and audio, ensuring a clear and uninterrupted experience during appointments.
Enhanced User Experience: Dominant and pinned speaker views, backgrounds, in-session text chat, and instant client joining alerts further enhance the user experience.
• Cross-Platform Accessibility: Whether using a mobile device or computer, Telehealth+ offers a user-friendly interface that ensures seamless connections anytime and anywhere with an internet connection.
• Special Offer: To celebrate the release of Telehealth+, Power Diary is offering the feature for free until 1st September 2023. Additionally, all Power Diary subscriptions include 100 free Telehealth+ participant minutes each month, enabling practitioners to try out the platform.
"Telehealth can transform health practices and generate significant income streams, all while offering practitioners greater flexibility," said Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary. "We understand the evolving needs of allied healthcare practitioners and have developed Telehealth+ to provide them with a robust, secure, and user-friendly platform to connect with clients virtually."
Experience the future of Telehealth software with the new Telehealth+ feature from Power Diary. Stay ahead of the curve, adapt to client preferences, and provide outstanding care. To learn more about Power Diary and to start using Telehealth+, visit www.powerdiary.com.
ABOUT POWER DIARY
Power Diary is the online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.
