FS-Elliott Launches P400HPR Centrifugal Air Compressor
As a member of the Polaris series, the P400HPR continues to help a variety of industries and delivers trouble-free operation!EXPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Elliott is proud to unveil our new P400HPR Centrifugal Air Compressor. Built upon the success of our P400 model, the P400HPR has advanced features and superior performance to meet any high-pressure application while ensuring energy efficiency and reliability.
Unmatched Power
The P400HPR is engineered with more aero stages to support higher discharge pressures up to 250 PSIG. With three stages of compression, this compressor is extremely versatile and ideal for lots of industrial applications.
Elevating Efficiency
The excellent aero design of the P400HPR ensures minimal energy without compromising performance, leading to reduced operation costs and a greener footprint. This makes the compressor an economical and eco-conscious solution.
Unyielding Reliability
Users can trust the P400HPR to perform consistently, minimize downtime, and increase productivity. Much like its predecessor, the P400/A1, the P400HPR will carry on its legacy of reliability and robust performance.
High Temperature Applications
A P400HPR centrifugal air compressor is perfect for Heat of Compression (HOC) applications. Industries that function in high-temperature air can rely on the P400HPR for exceptional results.
“The launch of the P400HPR shows our continued commitment to innovation, efficiency, and reliability,” says Michael Wik, Director of Product Management at FS-Elliott. “This compressor has the capacity for high discharge pressures and its aero design will set a new standard in the industry.”
For more information about the P400HPR centrifugal air compressor and to explore the full range of our products, please visit the FS-Elliott website.
About FS-Elliott Co., LLC
FS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs.
Traci Lee
FS-Elliott
traci.lee@fscurtis.com