Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,591 in the last 365 days.

Gordon McKernan and Southern University Quarterback Harold Blood Partner for Landmark NIL Deal

Southern University quarterback Harold Blood becomes Gordon McKernan's debut NIL partner from the university.

Southern University quarterback Harold Blood becomes Gordon McKernan's debut NIL partner from the university.

I’m excited to partner with a man that’s known for giving back. I’m looking forward to using our partnership to give back to Baton Rouge and other Southern University student-athletes.”
— Harold Blood
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces a monumental Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Southern University quarterback, Harold Blood. This collaboration marks McKernan's first partnership with a student-athlete from Southern University, solidifying the attorney’s commitment to supporting local sports talent.

Hailing from Destrehan, Louisiana, Blood has showcased remarkable skill and determination throughout his journey to secure his position as the starting quarterback for Southern University's football team. Under the guidance of Head Coach Eric Dooley, Blood's relentless work ethic and passion for the game have made him a standout player.

McKernan views this partnership as an exciting opportunity to expand on his support of local athletes and the development of young talent. "Welcoming Harold into our network of Get Gordon Athletes is not just a partnership, but a celebration of dedication and talent," stated McKernan. "His journey mirrors the core values my firm holds dear – hard work, determination and community.”

When asked about his partnership with McKernan, Blood shared, “I’m excited to partner with a man that’s known for giving back. I’m looking forward to using our partnership to give back to Baton Rouge and other Southern University student-athletes.”

Southern University Football fans and supporters eagerly await the start of the season, with the first game scheduled for September 2 against the Alabama State Hornets in Montgomery, Alabama. Blood's leadership as the starting quarterback promises an exciting and competitive match-up.

As McKernan and Blood join forces, this partnership not only highlights the importance of supporting local talent but also exemplifies the evolving landscape of collegiate sports through NIL opportunities. The collaboration is set to create ripples of inspiration throughout the local sports community.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

You just read:

Gordon McKernan and Southern University Quarterback Harold Blood Partner for Landmark NIL Deal

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more