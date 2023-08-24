Gordon McKernan and Southern University Quarterback Harold Blood Partner for Landmark NIL Deal
Southern University quarterback Harold Blood becomes Gordon McKernan's debut NIL partner from the university.
I’m excited to partner with a man that’s known for giving back. I’m looking forward to using our partnership to give back to Baton Rouge and other Southern University student-athletes.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces a monumental Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Southern University quarterback, Harold Blood. This collaboration marks McKernan's first partnership with a student-athlete from Southern University, solidifying the attorney’s commitment to supporting local sports talent.
— Harold Blood
Hailing from Destrehan, Louisiana, Blood has showcased remarkable skill and determination throughout his journey to secure his position as the starting quarterback for Southern University's football team. Under the guidance of Head Coach Eric Dooley, Blood's relentless work ethic and passion for the game have made him a standout player.
McKernan views this partnership as an exciting opportunity to expand on his support of local athletes and the development of young talent. "Welcoming Harold into our network of Get Gordon Athletes is not just a partnership, but a celebration of dedication and talent," stated McKernan. "His journey mirrors the core values my firm holds dear – hard work, determination and community.”
When asked about his partnership with McKernan, Blood shared, “I’m excited to partner with a man that’s known for giving back. I’m looking forward to using our partnership to give back to Baton Rouge and other Southern University student-athletes.”
Southern University Football fans and supporters eagerly await the start of the season, with the first game scheduled for September 2 against the Alabama State Hornets in Montgomery, Alabama. Blood's leadership as the starting quarterback promises an exciting and competitive match-up.
As McKernan and Blood join forces, this partnership not only highlights the importance of supporting local talent but also exemplifies the evolving landscape of collegiate sports through NIL opportunities. The collaboration is set to create ripples of inspiration throughout the local sports community.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
