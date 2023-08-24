Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (August 24 - 30, 2023)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 repair of the bridge over Trace Creek (LM2.3): The contractor is continuing bridge repair work. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and watch for flaggers through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Neal/CNW352]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-1 (US-70, MM 328) to the Ozone Bridges (MM 333): This work is ongoing. The contractor will begin bridge work at MM 330 on the eastbound lanes only. Work will begin Friday night 08/26/23 at 7 PM until completed. During this time, one lane of I-40 will be closed. Typical nightly work schedule is from Sunday night through Friday morning from 7 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and expect slow or stopped traffic at times with construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone. Motorists should consider an alternate route if needed.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX068]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing throughout the project. A new traffic pattern has been implemented. Traffic has been directed to the ramps in order to enter the temporary roundabout while the contractor works within the center of the roundabout. Motorists entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from east of Arthur Seagraves Rd (LM 2.0) to Deep Water Rd (LM 5.3): The resurfacing of SR-1 (US-70) has begun. Lane closures will be utilized for work operations from east of Arthur Seagraves Road (LM 2.0) to Deep Water Road (LM 5.3). Accompanying these lane closures will be flaggers and advanced warning signs. The contractor is scheduled to begin milling this week and start paving on Monday 08/28/23. Motorists should be mindful of flagging operations and equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX159]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Whittenburg Road at the intersection of US-127 is closed for grading and storm drainage installation. A detour is posted directing drivers to use Legion Road. South Tabor Loop at the intersection of US-127 is closed with detour signs to utilize North Tabor Loop. Detours are posted. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a temporary pattern while construction is ongoing along SR-28 (US-127). The contractor is also working on a traffic shift for SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of traffic pattern shifts.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127, LM 0.0) to near Jackie Drive (LM 2.7): The contractor has begun milling and paving operations on Genesis Road (SR-298). Temporary lane and road closures will be necessary to perform this work. Typical work schedule is nightly from Sunday at 7 PM till Friday morning at 6 AM. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX189]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-392 resurfacing from SR-28 (US-127, LM 0.0) to near Old Mail Rd (LM1.9): The contractor is performing signal loop work along Miller Avenue (SR-392). Temporary lane closures may be necessary at times to perform this work. Typical work schedule is nightly from Sunday at 7 PM till Friday morning at 6 AM. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNX189]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. These activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signage. The contractor has shifted traffic to a temporary pattern along Interstate Drive near Cottonpatch Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-53, SR-83, SR-96, and SR-141 resurfacing (either micro surface or thin mix overlay): The contractor will be on site to perform punch list work throughout the project limits. Brief lane closures may be used to facilitate this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNX036]

FENTRESS AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of Joe York Rd (LM 29.7) in Fentress County to north of Joe Sells Rd (LM 1.6) in Pickett County: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations using flaggers to direct motorists. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNX153]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from SR-294 to south of Twin Oaks Rd, on SR-52 from Roberts Street to east of SR-294 and on SR-294 from SR-52 to SR-111: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations using temporary lane closures and flaggers to direct traffic. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNX180]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 Utility Work westbound at MM 276: Shoulder closure along the right shoulder of the I-40 West off ramp at Exit 276 (Old Baxter Road). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, will be present, as well as flaggers on Old Baxter Road, 08/10/23 through 08/30/23 from 8 am - 3pm. [2023-245]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from north of South Jefferson Ave (LM 2.0) to near SR-24 (US-70N, LM 5.3): The contractor will continue construction activities on SR-111. During this work, one lane of SR-111 will be closed in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and to watch for slow or stopped traffic. In addition, the Park-and-Ride at the corner of SR-111 and I-40 will be closed for several days allowing crews to mill, pave, and restripe the lot. RESTRICTIONS: Park-and-Ride at the corner of SR-111 and I-40 will be closed for several days.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNX128]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road at the intersection of SR-136. Detour signage is posted directing traffic to use Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) safety improvements at Hawkins Crawford Rd and Plunk Whitson Rd, SR-135 near I-40, and various intersections along SR-135 and SR-136 in Cookeville: The contractor is scheduled to be on site 08/23/23 to begin work digging the foundation for the flashing beacon. During this work, flaggers will be used, and a lane closure will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNW325]

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Fred Hill Rd (LM 7.3) to south of Overpass Rd (LM 13.5): The contractor is scheduled to begin milling and paving operations beginning 08/28/23. During this work, one lane in each direction will be closed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNX125]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures through the work zone for paving operations and grade work. Motorists should remain vigilant of lane closures and use caution through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW348]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near Cheatem Springs Rd (MM 100.3) to SR- (US-41, MM 105.7): The contractor will continue the milling/resurfacing operations. Work will occur Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night in both directions, but the contractor will only close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night. Speed will be controlled and reduced during work hours to 60 MPH. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNX020]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 119 to MM 121: Floating maintenance to repair a section of I-24 on 08/28/2023 Start: will set out signs at 8:30 AM Finish: 12:00 PM Location: I-24 East at MM 119.8 (outside lane) Notes: THP and TDOT safety personnel will be present during the repair.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 104.5 to MM 105.5: TDOT Coffee county maintenance will be supporting Materials and Tests division with traffic control to core the shoulder of I-24 West.

COFFEE AND FRANKLIN AND WARREN COUNTY SR-127 resurfacing from SR-2 (US-41) in Coffee County to SR-108 in Warren County and in Franklin County from SR-16 (US-41A) to near Farm Ln: Construction activity will continue on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Flaggers will be utilized, reducing the road to one lane while workers are present. Motorists should be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNX127]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 at LM 3.3 construction of a concrete slab bridge and retaining walls: Construction activity will continue on this project. The contractor will be implementing a road closure beginning 07/5/23, with detour signage in place. Detour will remain in place for the duration of project activity. Motorists are advised to be alert to all project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone. Work hours may be 24 hours daily to support Project progression.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Hussein/CNX903]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 resurfacing from near I-24 (LM 0.4) to near the Elk River (LM 7.0): Construction activity will continue on this project. Resurfacing progress work will be implemented daily. Traffic will be temporarily slowed and may experience intermittent lane closures to support this work. Motorists should be alert to project activity and encouraged to use caution throughout the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNX117]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 W at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 performing rockfall mitigation activities. The contractor will close the right lane at MM 137.5 beginning Monday August 28th at 10 AM ET. This lane will remain closed for the duration of the project. There will be a temporary traffic pattern at MM 137.5 for this work. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from the Tennessee River Bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia Stateline (MM 167): The contractor is performing resurfacing operations on I-24 in both directions from the Tennessee River bridge (MM 160) to the Georgia State Line (MM 167). This work will require nighttime closures from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. One lane will be closed, leaving one lane open to traffic. Tennessee Highway Patrol and crash trucks will be on site during the work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNX122]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 18: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Old Chattanooga Pike and Dixon Lane/Dover Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/12/23 through 08/30/23 from 9am - 2pm. [2022-733]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-72) repair of bridges over Battle Creek (LM 3.9): The contractor will be repairing the bridges over Battle Creek on SR-27 at LM 3.9. Traffic control is in place and the contractor is continuing work. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNX041]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County line (LM 33.5): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on SR-8 from near SR-111 (LM 30.1) to the Van Buren County Line (33.5). This work will require a single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNX156]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and S.I.A. to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: The contractor will have intermittent lane closures and flaggers present on both SR-380 and SR-1 for sidewalk and grade work. The Westbound right lane of SR-1 from Omni Drive through the work zone will be closed to allow the contractor to complete grade work. The left turn lane on SR-1 Eastbound at the traffic signal is closed. Left turn lanes, right lanes, and center lane closures on SR-380 to shift traffic and allow the contractor to complete work in the area. Motorists should use caution, watch for flaggers, be vigilant of new traffic patterns, and expect some delays through the work zones.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNW212]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of Griffith Ln (LM 14.8) to west of Mud Creek Road (LM 18.5) and on SR-288 from SR-1 (US-70S, LM 0) to near Collins River Dr (LM 4.8): The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures on SR-1 and SR-288 for resurfacing activities. Daily closures of various crossovers and left turn lanes on SR-1 should be expected. Flagger will be present for lane closures on SR-288. Motorists should watch for flaggers and workers through the work zones. Motorists should use caution expect some delays during this work on SR-1 and SR-288.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNX123]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Permitted Work southbound at MM 30.4: The inside lane of I-75 S in Bradley County will be closed at MM 30.4 starting at 9 PM on 08/29/23 for fuel spill cleanup from a recent accident. The work should take 3-4 hours and wrap up shortly after midnight.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 13.31: Shoulder lane closures in both directions on N. Lee Hwy between King Den Drive and Paul Huff Parkway/Stuart Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/05/23 through 08/24/23 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2021-899]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) AND SR-40 (US-64) AND SR-74 AND SR-311 resurfacing: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin be performing upgrades to guardrail and installing rumble striping. Daily lane closures are possible from 8 AM to 6 PM as the contractor continues work in this area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and the new bridge over Candies Creek. On Thursday 08/24/23 at 9 AM, traffic will be shifted onto newly constructed lanes on Georgetown Rd (SR-60) from Gregory lane to north of Eureka Rd (SR-306). Motorists should expect some delays in the area while traffic is being shifted to the new roadway. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 resurfacing from Wesleyan Road (LM15.3) in Hamilton County to SR-60 (LM 3.6) in Bradley County: During this reporting period the contractor will begin microsurfacing operations. Intermittent lane closures are possible daily from 8 AM to 6 PM as work begins. Motorists should expect delays in the area, reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Cleveland/CNX152]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 TDOT Contractor northbound from MM 0.0 to MM 1.2: EPB will be closing the outside lane of I-124 N between I-24 and Manufacturer’s Rd. The work will take place on Monday, 08/28/23, and Tuesday, 8/29/23, between the hours of 10PM and 6AM. [EPB/Wallace/Maint]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 concrete repair from east of the I-124 (US-27) ramps (MM 179.0) to east of Long Street (MM 178.8): During this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, there will be nightly lane closures on I-24 and the I-24 West off ramp to US-27 NB. During these closures, there is the possibility that ramps might be temporarily closed. Starting on Friday August 25th at 9 PM till 6 AM Monday August 28th, the contractor will have one lane closed on the US-27 North ramp from I-24 West. To implement this lane closure, there will be one lane on I-24 West closed from MM 180 to MM179 ramp. The outside lane will be closed to remove the roadway concrete and repouring the concrete slabs back. Also, the South Market St Exit, the William St US-27 NB onramp, and the US-27 North onramp at Broad St. will be closed. Drivers trying to access Market St. South will take I-24 West Exit 180A. Drivers trying to access US-27 North will use US-27 North from the MLK onramp instead of Broad St. Traffic should expect possible long delays during this time and avoid the area if at all possible. RESTRICTIONS: Loads over 11 ft. will not be able to use this route.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNX186]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): The contractor has opened up the new Frontage Road that runs from Broad St to Market St. Williams St will be reopened to traffic. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24. The contractor has opened up the new ramp off the US-27 South. On Friday night into Saturday morning, from 9 PM-10 AM Saturday morning, the contractor will have one lane closed on the US-27 South ramp onto I-24 East as the contractor works in this area. There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works to finish work on project. During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on I-24 in both directions from MM 177-180 so that the contractor can stripe permanent roadway markings. Also, during non-peak hours, the contractor will be having temporary lane closures on Broad St and Market St as they work to place the permanent pavement markings.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: All work is weather permitting. There will be nightly lane closures and rolling roadblocks, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-24 in both directions from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for demolition of the McBrien Road and S. Moore Road overpasses. To safely perform this work, rolling roadblocks and/or temporary detours utilizing exit and entrance ramps will also be used to separate vehicles on I-24 from demolition debris. The left lane of the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 North will also be closed nightly for repair of damaged guardrail areas. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures will also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue to work on street lighting and various other construction items. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 12 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 slope stabilization near LM 7.1: During this reporting period, the SR 153 North on and off ramps to North Access Road will remain closed. This closure is necessary to perform slope stabilization. Northbound traffic will detour via Amnicola Highway and Dupont Parkway to North Access Rd. Traffic from Lake Resort Drive will detour via North Access Rd to Hixson Pike to access SR-153. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the slope stabilization work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Northbound on and off ramps closed at North Access Rd.

[Pave Grade and Aggregate, Inc/Chattanooga/CNX210]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.3: Shoulder closure on Cummings Hwy at the intersection with Drew Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/14/23 through 09/01/23 from 9 am - 4 pm. [2023-293]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (MCCALLIE AVE.) TDOT Maintenance westbound from LM 0.0 to LM 0.50: On Thursday 08/24/23 beginning at 8:30 PM through Friday 08/25/23 at 6 AM, the westbound tunnel on McCallie Avenue/Brainerd Rd under Missionary Ridge will be closed for lighting repair. Traffic will be detoured via Germantown Rd, Shallowford Rd. and Dodds Avenue. Eastbound tunnel traffic will not be affected.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): Starting Sunday night from 7 PM-6 AM, there will be lane closures on US-27 (SR29) in both directions as the contractor begins work on this project. Drivers should expect possible delays during this time.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNX238]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 08/24/23, 08/25/23, 08/28/23, 08/29/23 and 08/30/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (DUPONT PKWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.21 to LM 2.47: Utility construction on Dupont Parkway will require a northbound shoulder and single lane closure on the C. B. Robinson bridge over Tennessee River. Traffic will be shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is ongoing. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. Work will begin 7/10/23 and is expected to continue through August. [2022-604]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 6.93: Shoulder and lane closures on E. Main Street between Gulf Street and South Holtzclaw Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/21/23 through 08/25/23 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2021-030]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RIDGEWAY AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 17.07 to LM 17.7: Shoulder and lane closures on Ridgeway Avenue between Signal Road and Signal Mountain Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/23/23 from 9 am - 3 pm, with a rain date of 08/30/23. [2022-665]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months for the duration of this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, traffic should be aware of possible delays in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 construction of pedestrian facilities from West 13th St (LM 8.5) to East 4th St (LM9.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on the project as they work to replace curb ramps. Also, the contractor will have 12 St. closed during the day from 8 AM-5 PM. Detours are posted.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNX116]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 9: Intermittent lane closures on SR-58 between Burkett Chapel Road and Blank Road/Sneed Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/24/23 through 09/07/23 from 8 am - 5 pm. [2022-366]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 at SR-68 (LM 26.9) construction of a roundabout, and safety improvements on SR-58 near Nebo Road (LM 29.2): During this period, the contractor will be performing grading operations for construction of a new roundabout. Intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-58 and SR-68 from 8 AM to 6 PM as work is performed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX073]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from south of Polymer Drive (LM 15.3) to north of Z Street (LM 18.4): During this reporting period, Daily Lane closures are possible between 8 AM and 6 PM as the contractor continues this work. Also, intermittent sidewalk closures will happen for safety upgrades. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga/CNX157]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on bridge repairs to the SR-68 bridge over the Hiwassee River. A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to reduce traffic to a single lane on the bridge over the Hiwassee River. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX040]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: During this reporting period from Sunday thru Thursday night from 8 PM-6 AM the contractor will have 1 lane closed on I75 from MM 2- MM18 as they work to clean various drains in this area. If they get finished in this area, they will move to I24, SR153 and SR111 to clean those drains.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW335]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures on I-75, I-24, and I-40 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[R.D. Construction, LLC/Harris/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be working on the I-40 EB exit 273 and the SR-56 on-ramp to I-40 WB at Exit 280 to remove damaged concrete slabs and pour new concrete. The ramps will remain open, but traffic will be shifted over to allow room for workers. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNW379]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNX096]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./Harris/cnw283]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be installing new signs in Cumberland County on I-40 EB at MM 329 and I-40 WB exit 320 and MM 317.7. They will also be working in Marion County on I-24 EB at exit 135 and in Putnam County on SR-1 at LM 35.9. This work will require shoulder closures. Please use caution when driving by the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNW194]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNW334]

RESTRICTIONS

PUTNAM COUNTY - CNX128: Park-and-Ride at the corner of SR-111 and I-40 will be closed for several days.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNX186: Loads over 11 ft. will not be able to use this route.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNX210: Northbound on and off ramps closed at North Access Rd.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

###