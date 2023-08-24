Submit Release
Two Iowa Bridges Featured in new USPS stamp series

Posted on: August 24, 2023


AMES, Iowa – Aug. 24, 2023 – Iowans will see some familiar views on two new postage stamps being released today by the United States Postal Service.

Bridges on U.S. Postage Stamps

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connecting Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Omaha, Nebraska, and the Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois, are two of the four bridges depicted on the new stamps. They are shown as the second and fourth bridges in the series.

These landmark bridges appear on non-denominated, Presorted First Class Mail rate (25-cent value) stamps.

Scott Marler, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, said, “It is quite an honor to have two of the four stamps dedicated to landmark bridges that provide vital connections for Iowans and those who travel to our state. The stamps not only showcase the beauty of these iconic structures but celebrate the hard work and dedication of those involved in constructing and maintaining them.”

For more information about these stamps including how to order a First Day of Issue Postmark, go to https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2023/pb22628/html/info_005.htm.

