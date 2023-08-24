Slash Fitness Hosts ‘Health Day’ in Delray Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16
Event Welcomes Local Vendors to Offer Health Activities & Services to Community
Physical activity is essential for good health, and we want to provide attendees with the resources they need to set new goals to build strength, improve recovery and their overall well-being.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DELRAY BEACH, FL – August 24, 2023 – Delray Beach specialized fitness center Slash Fitness is partnering with local health vendors to bring a ‘Health Day’ event to the community. Slash Fitness is dedicated to welcoming individuals of all fitness levels and has gone from a local leader in the Delray Beach fitness scene to being a trusted industry leader throughout South Florida and beyond.
— Austin Brock, co-founder of Slash Fitness
Health Day will offer a variety of activities and services to help attendees improve their overall health and well-being. Activities will include skin and injury evaluations, stretch sessions and B12 shots, massages, tastings of healthy food, drinks & BCAAs, and ice baths from Slash.
“We are excited to partner with local health vendors to bring this event to the Delray Beach community,” said Austin Brock, co-founder of Slash Fitness. “We believe that physical activity is essential for good health, and we want to provide attendees with the resources they need to master their health, set new goals and discover new ways to build strength, improve recovery and their overall well-being.”
WHAT: Health Day, presented by Slash Fitness
WHEN: Saturday, September 16th 9am-12pm
WHERE: Slash Fitness /// Performance, 290 SE 6th Ave Ste 1, Delray Beach, Florida 33483
WHO: Slash trainers and members, guests are welcome.
COST: Free
About Slash Fitness:
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors twelve years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
