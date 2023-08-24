"Beaux Arts 40th Anniversary: 1980’s Party!"
Beaux Arts 40th Anniversary: 1980’s Party!
Tickets: $150 per person
Location: Scottsdale Artists” School
3720 N.Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ferris Bueller once said: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”So, tease up your hair, Grab some leg warmers, Dust off your cassette tapes, Take a chill pill, and come to a totally awesome party!
For our 40th Anniversary celebration, the Scottsdale Artists’ School will be turning back time to 1983, the year the school was created and will feature some beautiful and “most excellent” artworks donated by outstanding artists from every corner of the nation. Bid online and we invite you to join us for our in person event. Enjoy music, libations, a light dinner and door prizes! Mingle with artists, both local and visiting, and get the opportunity to acquire some original works of art from established, nationally acclaimed and up and coming artists (including this year’s signature Artist Milt Kobayashi). So help us turn back the clock, enjoy the epic music, don’t veg out, and come party like it’s 1983!
Forty years ago in 1983, a small group of central Arizona artists and community leaders met to create a place of inspiration, where artists of all skill levels could learn from the best working artists in the country. Thanks to their vision they founded the Scottsdale Artists’ School. The first workshop was held that September 1983. A decade later with student, donor and civic support, the school expanded and moved into the historic Loloma Elementary School, tucked in the heart of the Scottsdale Arts District. The Scottsdale Artists’ School has evolved into one of America’s foremost independent art institutions, offering a robust slate of art programs for adults, a premier youth academy and extensive outreach programs. The school’s curriculum is grounded in fundamentals and practice but also embraces innovative genres and methods. The success of the Scottsdale Artists’ School is centered on the quality of its instructors, who are all professional working artists. Many noted artists have taught or studied at the school over the past 40 years, Scottsdale Artists’ School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been a positive influence in the art community and continues to teach the fundamentals of fine arts to artists and aspiring artists of all ages. The school offers programs to a wide range of students, children, families and adults. Proceeds from the Beaux Arts fundraiser are important in supporting these programs.
For more information on the event please call or email, follow us on Facebook, or Instagram, or check our
website: scottsdaleartschool.org
Scottsdale Artists’ School: Trudy Hays I Gabriele Rewis I Tel: 480.990.1422 I grewis@scottsdaleartschool.org
Gabriele Rewis
Scottsdale Artists' School
+1 480-990-1422
Scottsdale Artists' School presents signature artist Milt Kobayashi. "Beaux Arts 2023".