Certified Woman-Owned Teneral Cellars and TLTsolutions Purchase Amador County’s Wilderotter Vineyard for $6.8 Million

Teneral Cellars at Wilderotter Vineyard, Amador County, California

Women-led Team and Impact Focus Attracts Female Investment Partners to Acquire Acclaimed Family-Run Sierra Foothills Property

This acquisition provides us with the space and production capability to expand and grow our wine brand, while offering a viable investment opportunity to women and leaders who prioritize change.” — Jill Osur, Founder & CEO of Teneral Cellars

PLYMOUTH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified woman-owned and operated Teneral Cellars, an award-winning, digital impact wine brand founded in 2020, announces the acquisition of Wilderotter Estate in Amador County’s Sierra Foothills: a highly acclaimed, fully operational winery nestled in the beautiful rolling hills of Amador County’s stunning Shenandoah Valley. Formerly operating out of El Dorado County as an e-commerce brand, this is the first estate property and physical home for Teneral Cellars.

For the property purchase, Teneral Cellars, led by CEO Jill Osur, brought on Tracy L. Prigmore of Virginia-based TLTsolutions, a leading real estate developer, investor and hotelier, to serve as her business partner on the property. Osur and Prigmore quickly developed a property fund to attract investors aligned with the mission of Teneral Cellars and its future home: to elevate women and create social change. As a company, Teneral Cellars donates 10% of its profits to organizations that promote gender and racial equity. Osur and Prigmore are both influential ambassadors and thought leaders for their industries and groups supporting and championing women in leadership roles. Osur, a member of the Governor's 2023 Entrepreneurship & Economic Mobility Task Force for California, is a recipient of the Women Presidents’ Organization 2021 Adrienne Hall Award for "Breaking Down Barriers"; a 2022 Stevie Award recipient for both "Social Change Maker of the Year" and "Women Helping Women, Social Change"; and a 2023 Honoree, "100 Women to KNOW in America". Prigmore, an award-winning executive, was LODGING Magazine’s 2021 "Person of the Year", was recognized in 2022 as one of the "100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality" by International Hospitality Institute (IHI), and "Woman of the Year" by Enterprising Women.

“Having launched a successful digital wine brand during Covid, finding a physical home has been a priority for Teneral’s business growth and social impact goals - and finding Wilderotter Vineyard has been an absolute win,” stated Osur. “I wanted to use this purchase as an opportunity to bring women together to build wealth through real estate and to be part of the collective economy. This property does just that. It provides us with the space and production capability to expand and grow our wine brand; it offers a viable investment opportunity to women and leaders who prioritize change; and it gives us a place to gather around purpose. When we open a bottle of our wines, we have a space to have the necessary conversations to create the change we want to see in the world.”

Owned by Maggie and Jay Wilderotter since 1990, Wilderotter Vineyard has been operating in the Sierra Foothills for more than 20 years. The 40-acre property has 26 acres of vineyards planted with nine grape varieties, a state-of-the-art winery producing 6,000 cases annually, a tasting room, indoor and outdoor event space and the intimate, six-room luxury inn called the Grand Reserve Inn.

The purchase of Wilderotter Vineyard sets Teneral Cellars (now Teneral Cellars at Wilderotter Vineyard) on a significant growth trajectory. Not only will its production capabilities more than double immediately in annual case production from its current 6,000 cases per year to roughly 12,000, with an expanded breadth of varieties from estate vineyards to include in its portfolio, but the addition of revenue from tasting room and hospitality sales will elevate annual figures. Also key, this move will enable Teneral Cellars to expand into the wholesale market, with a goal of reaching 50,000 cases annually for that market.

With the acquisition of an event and hospitality space, including a luxury boutique Inn, Teneral Cellars (operating as Teneral Cellars at Wilderotter Vineyard), will offer stunning destination for corporate retreats, weddings, family events and, importantly, the impact-driven events and gatherings connected to initiatives at the heart of Teneral Cellars’ ethos and meaningful to both women: the advancement of, equality for and investment in women.

“As a real estate investor, the opportunity to expand our lodging portfolio to include a vineyard and winery in a high growth market in California was attractive,” stated Prigmore. “Partnering with Teneral, with its established wine brand, allowed us to accelerate our entry into this asset class while leveraging our operations and development experience with hotels and short term and vacation rentals. Furthermore, leading this syndication to acquire Wilderotter Vineyard aligned with the mission of She Has a Deal, the real estate investment platform that I founded in 2019 to create new pathways to commercial real estate ownership and development for women. This project includes an esteemed group of women leaders who invested in this property.”

The shift to the new property has been seamless for Osur and her team. Teneral was able to keep existing staff and weave Wilderotter’s award-winning wines into the overall portfolio alongside their own Teneral Cellars offerings, showcasing the best of both brands in the tasting room and for wine club members. Having a state-of-the-art winery allows Teneral Cellars the ability to shift and expand production immediately effective this 2023 harvest.

ABOUT TENERAL CELLARS

Named one of the Hottest Brands of 2022 by Wine Business Monthly Magazine, Teneral Cellars was founded in 2020 as a women-owned and operated wine brand, dedicated to harnessing the power of business for good and using wine as a conduit for change. The exceptional wines they create are a catalyst for connection, crucial conversations, and investments toward an equitable future for all women. They sustainably farm and produce award-winning wines and donate 10% of profits back to organizations that empower women and fight for gender and racial justice.

ABOUT TLTSOLUTIONS

Providing unparalleled insight and access to alternative investments, TLTsolutions links people together to acquire residential and commercial real estate. Our mission is to empower people to create wealth, so we educate and open the door to real estate investing for aspiring investors. We build a chain that lifts people up and gets stronger as more people join together to build generational wealth.