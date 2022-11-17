WOMAN-OWNED WINERY, TENERAL CELLARS, RELEASES "RUTHLESS" COLLECTION TO SUPPORT A MORE EQUITABLE FUTURE FOR WOMEN

Teneral Cellars Ruthless Collection The Teneral Cellars dragonfly represents the transformation needed for a more equitable future for all women.

Using Wine As A Conduit For Change

I created Teneral Cellars as a catalyst for important social change: change that can start with a well-crafted bottle of wine and conversation."

The latest release from certified women-owned and run wine company, Teneral Cellars, is a direct response to the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to reverse Roe v Wade. The three-bottle Ruthless Collection ($105) from the award-winning, direct-to-consumer wine company hconsists of the 2020 I AM RUTHLESS white blend (Sierra Foothills), the I AM THE CHANGE Proprietary Red (California), and the MAJORITY RULES 2019 Petite Sirah (El Dorado Hills). Teneral Cellars is donating 10% of profits from the collection to organizations working to secure gender and racial equity - including Supermajority and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Founder and CEO, Jill Osur, left a senior management role in the industry in 2020, just as corporate America was wrestling with how best to comment on and respond to social issues. Teneral Cellars was Osur's response, launched to disrupt the wine industry and create social change for a more equitable future for women and minorities, one bottle at a time.

The Ruthless Collection is one of several curated by Teneral Cellars with key social initiatives and impact in mind, including releases dedicated to women's health; the 50th anniversary of Title IX; the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, among others. Osur and her brand have been covering important ground since its founding, impact visible in the $51,000 in donations given to organizations in 2021, including the National Women's Law Center, World Central Kitchen, Generation W, Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, and Endometriosis Foundation of America. In 2022, support from Teneral Cellars' efforts will focus on The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, as well as Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, and with this collection, Supermajority and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“I created Teneral Cellars as a catalyst for important social change: change that can start with a well-crafted bottle of wine and conversation,” says Osur. “These are critical times. With the Ruthless Collection, we are making it clear that we can’t simply sit on the sidelines waiting for change to happen. We must be ruthless in our fight for fundamental rights.”

In Supermajority, Teneral Cellars found a powerful and timely partner. Supermajority works to educate women and empower them to vote. By partnering with these organizations Jill has said, “The only way we can make an impact, empower women, and shift the wine industry is to speak out and stand up. It will take each and every one of us.”

Of the partnership with Teneral Cellars, Executive Director of Supermajority, Amanda Brown Lierman says, "Women are a driving force of the economy, the backbone of our communities and families, and the strength of our democracy. Women are the majority of voters, and thus our country’s greatest hope for change. We deserve a government that represents us, that respects our bodies, and that values our role as leaders in the workforce and at home. That’s why we’re so excited and grateful to be partnering with Teneral Cellars for their Ruthless collection. This is the time to be ruthless with our vote and our choices!”

Bottles from the Ruthless Collection and other Teneral Cellars releases are available via the website while supplies last at https://teneralcellars.com.

About Teneral Cellars

Founded in 2020, Teneral Cellars is a certified women-owned and run wine brand on a mission to reshape the wine industry to reflect its largest customer - women! Teneral Cellars sustainably farms and produces award-winning wines and donates 10% of profits back to organizations that empower women and fight for gender and racial justice.