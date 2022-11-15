WINE VETERAN JILL OSUR OF TENERAL CELLARS RECOGNIZED FOR BUSINESS & SOCIAL IMPACT LEADERSHIP

The Teneral Cellars dragonfly represents the transformation needed for a more equitable future for all women. Jill Osur, Teneral Cellars Founder

Jill Osur, wine industry veteran, change maker and founder of Teneral Cellars, receives prestigious awards for business and impact leadership

FAIR PLAY , CA, USA , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, veteran wine executive Jill Osur left a lucrative role in the industry, just as corporate America was wrestling with how best to comment on and respond to social issues. Osur's answer was the creation of Teneral Cellars, driven by her belief that wine can be a conduit for change; a force for gender equity and social justice within the wine industry and our culture at large. With wine collections dedicated to women's health, the 50th anniversary of Title IX; the LGBTQIA community and its allies, among others, Osur and her brand have been covering important ground -- impact visible in the $51,000 in donations given to relevant organizations in 2021, including the National Women's Law Center, World Central Kitchen, Generation W, Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, and Endometriosis Foundation of America. In 2022, support from Teneral Cellars' efforts will focus on The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, as well as Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, Supermajority and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Osur is determined to use Teneral Cellars as a catalyst for connection and crucial change, and the impact of her efforts is evident. This past week, Osur and Teneral Cellars were heralded by acclaimed state and global organizations for outstanding leadership in business and social impact, including:

Leadership California: Osur received the prestigious Corporate Leader Award from Leadership California at their 2022 Legacy of Leadership Awards event on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. An esteemed leadership incubator for women in the state, Leadership California celebrates individuals and corporations throughout the state who have made significant contributions to the advancement of women in the workforce.

The 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business: Osur received several 2022 Stevie® Awards, including a Gold Stevie® Award for Top Female Entrepreneur for Consumer Products - Under 10 employees; a Silver Stevie® Award for Social Change Maker of the Year – Women; and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Women Helping Women - Social Change. The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run - worldwide. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. The Stevie® Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Athletes' Voices, Atlanta, GA: Teneral Cellars received the Athletes' Voices "Turn Up The Mic" Collaboration Award Celebrating The Impact of Athletes' Voices for Teneral Cellars' Title IX Collaboration with the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative - an award presented by ESPN in Atlanta, GA on November 12th. Athletes’ Voices provides elite athletes with the tools needed to leverage their high-influence platforms to make an impact around issues of importance globally, nationally, locally, and personally, ensuring that their voices aren’t just heard in the moment, but are the catalyst or spark for a movement.

As well, Osur is a member of the Governor's 2022 Entrepreneurship & Economic Mobility Task Force for California; and was awarded the Women Presidents’ Organization 2021 Adrienne Hall Award for “Breaking Down Barriers”.

"It's such an incredible honor to be recognized for work that fuels my sense of purpose and conviction," says Osur. "I started this brand as a platform for important social change: change that can start with a well-crafted glass of wine and conversation. These awards are acknowledgement that our work is making a difference. We've been grateful for our aligned partners and allies in this journey. The only way we can make an impact, empower equity and social change is to continue forward: to keep speaking out and standing up, together. Cheers to progress and positive change for women and minorities!"

ABOUT TENERAL CELLARS

Founded in 2020, Teneral Cellars is a certified women-owned and run wine brand on a mission to reshape the wine industry to reflect its largest customer - women! Teneral Cellars sustainably farms and produces award-winning wines and donates 10% of profits back to organizations that empower women and fight for gender and racial justice. www.teneralcellars.com.