Volunteer Tennessee Announces Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement Funding Opportunities

Volunteer Tennessee, Tennessee’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and community service, is pleased to announce grant opportunities for Volunteer Centers and Youth Civic Engagement programs. Both opportunities will allow organizations to utilize community engagement and service to address critical needs throughout the state. Grant applications are due Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CDT.



In the first grant, Volunteer Tennessee seeks applications from Volunteer Centers to connect people who want to volunteer with other non-profit organizations that need volunteers in Tennessee’s communities. These grants allow Volunteer Centers to assist Volunteer Tennessee in carrying out responsibilities outlined in the National and Community Service Act of 1990, as amended and the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act.

To encourage service-learning in Tennessee communities, Volunteer Tennessee also invites organizations to apply for Youth Civic Engagement grants. These grants are designed to involve young people between the ages of five and twenty-four in service-learning projects that simultaneously support student development and meet community needs in areas such as the environment, education, healthy futures, disaster services, and other unmet needs.

Potential applicants are encouraged to register for the Grant Information Webinar on Wednesday, August 30 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. This session will introduce potential applicants to Volunteer Tennessee, will review the funding notices and answer application questions. To register for this webinar, email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.

To learn, visit the Funding Opportunities page on Volunteer Tennessee’s web site www.volunteertennessee.net or email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.

Volunteer Tennessee is the Governor’s commission on volunteerism and service. Its mission is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Annually, Volunteer Tennessee provides more than $6 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state to equip volunteers to meet community needs in education, environmental, public safety, human needs, and disaster services. The commission consists of a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the Governor and eleven State Government ex-officio positions.