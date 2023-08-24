CREDIT ONE BANK® ACES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE 2023 WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN
EINPresswire.com/ -- CREDIT ONE BANK® ACES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE 2023 WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN
Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry, has completed its inaugural partnership with the Western & Southern Open. This year the Bank was a sponsor of the tennis tournament, which featured the “One Match to Watch” and also treated fans to an elevated “Pose With the Pros” experience.
More than 194,000 tennis enthusiasts attended the Western & Southern Open, which one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue. The tournament took place from August 12 – 20, hosting some of the top competitors including Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and more.
The “Pose With the Pros” experience added a layer of excitement to the tournament. Fans had the opportunity to picture themselves alongside their favorite athletes and strike poses for commemorative photos at the stadium across three activation areas.
“Being a part of the Western & Southern Open has been an incredible opportunity for Credit One Bank,” said Christina Ortiz, sponsorships manager at Credit One Bank. “Through this partnership, we’ve had the privilege of being involved in this world-class tournament and providing tennis fans with unforgettable memories.”
Credit One Bank’s launch into the world of tennis began in 2021 when they became the title sponsor of the Charleston WTA 500 Tennis Tournament, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The sponsorship also included a massive renovation to Charleston’s stadium, renaming it Credit One Stadium and adding over 3,000 new seats, 16 luxury suites, new training facilities for players, a VIP rooftop restaurant and bar, and more. The Bank is passionate about sports, also partnering with the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights, and being the official credit card of NASCAR and the WWE, providing fans with exclusive offers, promotions and experiences.
###
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, on our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About the Western & Southern Open
The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, California. The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 past tournament champions. The 2022 singles championships were won by Caroline Garcia and Borna Coric while the doubles titles were claimed by Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko and Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury. Since becoming a single-week tournament in 2011, the Western & Southern Open has attracted nearly 2 million spectators, including ticket buyers who have traveled to Cincinnati from all 50 states and 40 different countries. International broadcast agreements deliver coverage to more than 126 million viewers in over 192 global markets. Tickets for single sessions to the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com and Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out by mid-June.
Credit One Bank Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan | Julieana Tella
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Gage Morgan
Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry, has completed its inaugural partnership with the Western & Southern Open. This year the Bank was a sponsor of the tennis tournament, which featured the “One Match to Watch” and also treated fans to an elevated “Pose With the Pros” experience.
More than 194,000 tennis enthusiasts attended the Western & Southern Open, which one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue. The tournament took place from August 12 – 20, hosting some of the top competitors including Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and more.
The “Pose With the Pros” experience added a layer of excitement to the tournament. Fans had the opportunity to picture themselves alongside their favorite athletes and strike poses for commemorative photos at the stadium across three activation areas.
“Being a part of the Western & Southern Open has been an incredible opportunity for Credit One Bank,” said Christina Ortiz, sponsorships manager at Credit One Bank. “Through this partnership, we’ve had the privilege of being involved in this world-class tournament and providing tennis fans with unforgettable memories.”
Credit One Bank’s launch into the world of tennis began in 2021 when they became the title sponsor of the Charleston WTA 500 Tennis Tournament, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The sponsorship also included a massive renovation to Charleston’s stadium, renaming it Credit One Stadium and adding over 3,000 new seats, 16 luxury suites, new training facilities for players, a VIP rooftop restaurant and bar, and more. The Bank is passionate about sports, also partnering with the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights, and being the official credit card of NASCAR and the WWE, providing fans with exclusive offers, promotions and experiences.
###
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, on our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About the Western & Southern Open
The Western & Southern Open is one of only five events globally to host an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in the same week at the same venue, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, California. The initial entry list for the 2023 event, which was released July 18, includes the world’s top 41 men and 39 women, eight current or former world No. 1-ranked players and 11 past tournament champions. The 2022 singles championships were won by Caroline Garcia and Borna Coric while the doubles titles were claimed by Lyudmyla Kichenok & Jelena Ostapenko and Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury. Since becoming a single-week tournament in 2011, the Western & Southern Open has attracted nearly 2 million spectators, including ticket buyers who have traveled to Cincinnati from all 50 states and 40 different countries. International broadcast agreements deliver coverage to more than 126 million viewers in over 192 global markets. Tickets for single sessions to the 2023 tournament are on sale now at wsopen.com and Ticketmaster.com. All multi-day ticket packages for this year’s tournament sold out by mid-June.
Credit One Bank Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan | Julieana Tella
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 702-403-7300
email us here