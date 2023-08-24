CiNoMatic, NoMa’s Free Outdoor Movies at Alethia Tanner Park, Returns for Fall 2023 Season September 13 – October 11
With “Art & Soul” theme, CiNoMatic fall 2023 features a diverse lineup of movies focusing on music, dance, performance and circus arts
NoMa BID’s CiNoMatic film series is one of DC’s best outdoor movie experiences, and this fall's Art & Soul movie lineup offers something for everyone ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CiNoMatic, NoMa’s free outdoor movie series at Alethia Tanner Park, is returning for its fifth season this fall. Every Wednesday night from September 13 through October 11, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) will show free movies under the stars.
— Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President
The theme for the fall 2023 season is “Art & Soul.” The scheduled movie series features a diverse lineup of films, all of which focus on the performance arts, from dance to music to circus arts:
• September 13: In the Heights
• September 20: Pitch Perfect
• September 27: School of Rock
• October 4: La La Land
• October 11: The Greatest Showman
“The NoMa BID’s CiNoMatic film series has become one of DC’s best outdoor movie experiences,” said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa BID. “The setting at Alethia Tanner Park with the expansive lawn, giant screen armature, and built-in surround sound system make for an outdoor movie experience like no other in the city. We look forward to welcoming returning and new moviegoers on Wednesday nights this fall and thank everyone who voted on this exciting and entertaining lineup.”
The fall 2023 CiNoMatic lineup was determined through a community vote in July 2023, with more than 600 people participating. The selected movies all feature a PG or PG-13 rating with closed captioning.
CiNoMatic movies begin at sunset, with seating on the lawn at Alethia Tanner Park opening one hour prior to showtime. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is first come, first served. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and picnic dinners (NoMa restaurants are open for takeout). Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local food truck partners. Dogs on-leash are welcome.
For more information and weather-related schedule updates, visit www.cinomatic.org. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways, food truck appearances, and weekly activities.
