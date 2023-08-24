Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,680 in the last 365 days.

Re: Royalton barracks/Crash/I-89 shut down

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2004016                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton                        

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/24/23 – 11:12 am

STREET: Interstate 89 north mile marker 27.6

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mile marker 27.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-24-23 at approximately 11:12 am, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north in the town of Randolph.  The crash investigation is ongoing and DHART helicopter is on scene and as a result I-89 north is shut down near mile marker 27.8.  Vermont State Police ask that alternate route be travelled while I-89 is closed.  An update on the progress on the opening of I-89 will be sent out and on the ongoing investigation.

 

You just read:

Re: Royalton barracks/Crash/I-89 shut down

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more