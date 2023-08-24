Re: Royalton barracks/Crash/I-89 shut down

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2004016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/24/23 – 11:12 am

STREET: Interstate 89 north mile marker 27.6

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mile marker 27.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08-24-23 at approximately 11:12 am, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north in the town of Randolph. The crash investigation is ongoing and DHART helicopter is on scene and as a result I-89 north is shut down near mile marker 27.8. Vermont State Police ask that alternate route be travelled while I-89 is closed. An update on the progress on the opening of I-89 will be sent out and on the ongoing investigation.