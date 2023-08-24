Submit Release
SUNNY ENERGY'S DAVID VERNON ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS NABCEP CERTIFICATION

Sunny Energy

This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise and service. ”
— Chris Wood, Co-founder of Sunny Energy
TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce that David Vernon, a key member of their team, has successfully achieved certification from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). This significant accomplishment further solidifies Sunny Energy's commitment to excellence, professionalism, and superior service in the solar industry.

The NABCEP certification is a highly respected and rigorous achievement, symbolizing the highest standards of technical expertise, ethical conduct, and industry knowledge in the solar field. NABCEP tests solar professionals on advanced methods for technical sales, design, installation, and maintenance while upholding the utmost ethical standards within the solar industry.

It is crucial for consumers to ensure they are partnering with qualified and ethical professionals. The NABCEP certification sets a benchmark for excellence, giving homeowners confidence that they are working with experts who have undergone comprehensive training and have proven their dedication to the industry.

"We are thrilled to celebrate David Vernon's NABCEP certification," said Chris Wood, Owner of Sunny Energy. "This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise and service. David's achievement reflects our team's dedication to staying at the forefront of solar technology and industry best practices."

Obtaining NABCEP certification requires an extensive investment of time and effort. The certification process entails rigorous coursework, completion of OSHA certification, a demonstration of experience and involvement in the solar industry, and the successful passing of a challenging final exam. Solar companies, like Sunny Energy, with multiple NABCEP certified personnel, are not only equipped with technical proficiency but also a deep commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions.

Sunny Energy’s co-owner and Director of Operations Joe Cunningham is also a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional. With David Vernon's NABCEP PV Technical Sales certification, Sunny Energy strengthens its position as a company that upholds the highest standards in solar energy. NABCEP-Certified individuals are known for utilizing industry best practices, employing UL-certified equipment, and delivering high-performance design solutions tailored to individual homes.

For homeowners seeking trusted solar solutions, Sunny Energy continues to be a reliable partner committed to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future. David Vernon's NABCEP certification reinforces Sunny Energy's reputation as a frontrunner in the industry, dedicated to delivering top-tier services that positively impact both clients and the community.

For more information, visit SunnyEnergySolar.com.

About Sunny Energy
Sunny Energy, a locally-owned and operated solar company, is proud to have served thousands of Arizona homeowners since 2014. The company is led by four solar industry professionals with a combined experience of 60 years. Sunny Energy is recognized as a top solar contractor in the US, BBB Accredited and A+ rated.

