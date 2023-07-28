Local Arizona Solar Company Sunny Energy Receives National Recognition and Named a 2023 Top Solar Contractor
We are proud to help homeowners in Arizona and create a brighter future for their family, save money, and help the environment”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more substantial projects across the country. Sunny Energy was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World.
The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. Sunny Energy received national recognition for their local Arizona solar services.
“Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. “Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country’s shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference.”
The United States reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or roof.
Sunny Energy employs 50 workers who installed 6,956.73 KW of solar power in 2022. Since its founding in 2014, the company has installed 46,268.00 KW of solar.
Sunny Energy was founded by four solar industry veterans with various backgrounds from install and operations to sales and finance, joined forces to provide Arizona homeowners a better way to go solar. They built a company that provides the best design and performance, superior installation, industry-leading warranties, and an exceptional team located right here in the Valley of the Sun to handle everything from start to finish.
“We are honored to be ranked a Top Solar Contractor for the 8th year in a row. Homeowners more than ever are thinking of solar as a way to invest in their home. Solar can be an affordable option for homeowners to help beat inflation and future utility rate increases. We are proud to help homeowners in Arizona and create a brighter future for their family, save money, and help the environment,” said Chris Wood, Co-founder of Sunny Energy
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
About Sunny Energy
Sunny Energy, a locally-owned and operated solar company, is proud to have served thousands of Arizona homeowners since 2014. The company is led by four solar industry professionals with a combined experience of 40 years. Sunny Energy is recognized as a top solar contractor in the US, BBB Accredited and A+ rated.
