Arizona’s Leading Solar Provider Sunny Energy Launches New Website

Site features free tool for custom solar quotes - no contact information required
TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Energy, Arizona’s leading provider of solar for residential and commercial use, today announced it has launched a new website. SunnyEnergySolar.com features comprehensive solar content for Arizona homeowners who want to learn about solar, get a quote, and ensure they’re using the best technology and incentives for their home solar system.
“We started Sunny Energy nearly a decade ago to create a better solar offering for Arizona homeowners. We believe the best customers are educated ones and so we’ve dedicated our website to educating homeowners about solar, how it works, technology, and incentives available to help pay for their system,” said Chris Wood, Director of Business Development and co-owner of Sunny Energy.
The new website features:
Custom Quote Tool: Homeowners can get a free quote in less than 5 minutes with no contact information required. Using satellite and zip code data, the tool helps homeowners estimate how much energy they need to create, the technology available, their savings and cost all in one easy-to-use tool.
SHINE Portal: Sunny Energy customers get access to the SHINE Portal. A one-of-a-kind dashboard that gives homeowners a way to track their solar project, monitor their progress, and download information about their system.
Homeowner’s Guide to Solar: For Arizona homeowners who are just getting started, Sunny Energy offers the most complete guide for going solar in Arizona including details about how solar and battery storage technology works and what to avoid when meeting with a solar consultant.
Solar Video Library: Sunny Energy’s new website features a video library of FAQs answered by industry experts, Arizona solar installation overviews for a complete look at how a system is installed from start to finish, and a series on how to design the best system for Arizona homeowners.
“We’re excited about the many tools we’ve now made available through our website. We know that going solar can feel overwhelming but we believe it doesn’t have to be. If you’re thinking about going solar in Arizona, we have a wealth of information to help you get started, a powerful tool to get your own quote from the comfort of your own home, and a team of industry veterans standing by to answer any questions you might have. We hope the community enjoys the new site and look forward to helping many more Arizona homeowners go solar,” said Joe Cunningham, Director of Operations and co-owner of Sunny Energy.
For more information, visit SunnyEnergySolar.com.
About Sunny Energy
Sunny Energy, a locally-owned and operated solar company, is proud to have served thousands of Arizona homeowners since 2014. The company is led by four solar industry professionals with a combined experience of 60 years. Sunny Energy is recognized as a top solar contractor in the US, BBB Accredited and A+ rated.
