Insigniam Continues 2023 Momentum with New Consultant Hires

Insigniam is pleased to announce a series of new strategic hires: Ryan Jones, Kelly Robyn, Waseem Abbas, Cedar Xi, and Will Parish.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, a leading international management consulting firm named one of The Top 50 Consulting Firms by The Consulting Report and a Certified™ Great Place to Work® seven years in a row, is pleased to announce a series of strategic hires. These recent talent acquisitions underscore the company’s unyielding commitment to driving unparalleled results and supporting executives to transform the world of business and the practice of management and leadership.
The group of newly hired consultants are Ryan Jones, Kelly Robyn, Waseem Abbas, Cedar Xi, and Will Parish.
Ryan Jones joins Insigniam with six years of consulting and data analysis prowess—particularly within the financial sector—having previously developed innovative reporting tools and online systems for Wells Fargo's commercial mortgage servicing business. Ryan possesses an international perspective, having worked in both Prague and Luxembourg, where he amassed insights from the European banking sector and market analysis expertise. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics/economics from UCLA and a Master of Science in international management from the Prague University of Economics and Business.
Kelly Robyn joins Insigniam with adeptness at catalyzing growth, empowering teams, and cultivating stakeholder relationships—which she honed during her 12 years in international corporate business development. Prior to joining Insigniam, Kelly spent six years working with board members, executive teams, and large-scale, complex organizations to achieve improved results. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Claremont Colleges in international and intercultural studies and philosophy, and she studied foreign policy at the University of Freiburg, Germany. She holds certifications in executive coaching, leadership and management from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and The Predictive Index.
Waseem Abbas joins Insigniam with more than 10 years of experience working in finance, law and the political sector. Prior to joining the company, Waseem spent three years as an outsourced chief financial officer for charter schools and non-profits. Previously, Waseem also worked as the strategic advisor in Tel Aviv for the U.K. Ambassador and also served as the chief of staff for the first Palestinian woman elected to the Knesset in Jerusalem. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He attended law school at the University of Haifa and is a member of the Israeli Bar Association.
Cedar Xi specializes in strategy and marketing to drive and deliver effective and sustainable execution in supply chain operations. Prior to joining Insigniam, she worked for a food services company in the Ningxia region of China. At the helm of a 300-member team, Cedar orchestrated a shift in operations that yielded substantial dividends. She has also worked in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Peru to mobilize teams and onboard global distribution partners. She holds dual Master of Business Administration degrees from Georgetown University and the HEC Paris Business School, and a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Auckland.
Will Parish joins Insigniam with over 10 years of experience in senior advisory and management roles with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Navy. Notably, he assumed the mantle of director within the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. In this pivotal capacity, Will's objective was to champion operational efficiency and foster strategic affiliations between U.S. and Mexican defense institutions. He holds a Master of Arts from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy.
“We are proud and honored to have grown Insigniam’s capabilities with these extremely talented individuals, joining with rich and diverse backgrounds and expertise,” says Insigniam partner Marie-Caroline Chauvet, who oversees talent acquisition. “We will continue our expansion in service of our client success with achieving new levels of outcomes for their organizations.”
