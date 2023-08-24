Request for Proposal for Agency Processed Services

The State of Nebraska (State), Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation – Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP) is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) NDERFP2306 for the purpose of selecting a qualified bidder to develop a series of interactive, web-based learning modules. Module content is intended to educate individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI) and their family members and informal caregivers on the impact of ABI, the recovery journey, and the concept of peer support for the purpose of reducing social isolation, building, or rebuilding satisfying social connections and increasing engagement with their community. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

The term of the contract will be 9 months commencing upon execution of the contract by the State and the Contractor (Parties)/notice to proceed January 2, 2024. The State reserves the right to extend the period of this contract beyond the termination date when mutually agreeable to the Parties.

Questions regarding the content of this Request for Proposal are due no later than September 5, 2023, and should be submitted via email to nde.procurement@nebraska.gov. Email is to be titled: “NDERFP2306 RFP Questions”.

Bidders should electronically submit one (1) original copy of the entire proposal (in PDF format) to nde.procurement@nebraska.gov. Proposals must be submitted by the proposal due date and time. In the event that a contract with the awarded bidder(s) is cancelled or in the event that the State needs additional contractors to supply the solicited services, this RFP may be used to procure the solicited services for up to six (6) months from the date the Intent to Award is posted, provided that 1) the solicited goods or services will be provided by a bidder (or a successive owner) who submitted a bid pursuant to this RFP, 2) the bidder’s proposal was evaluated, and 3) the bidder will honor the bidder’s original proposal, including the proposed cost, allowing for any price increases that would have otherwise been allowed if the bidder would have received the initial award.

