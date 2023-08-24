Voiceover Revolution: Voquent's 500 5-Star Reviews Set the Standard
Voquent, the leading voiceover platform, announced receiving 500 5-star reviews, showing customer satisfaction with their production and translation services.
We feel that establishing a market-leading position in the worldwide voiceover industry is just the beginning of our achievements...”GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDON, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voquent.com, a leading voiceover platform, announced receiving five hundred 5-star reviews on Trustpilot today. With 1,138 reviews across various review sites, this impressive milestone cements Voquent as the top-rated voiceover dubbing platform worldwide.
Boasting an array of accolades, including 169 Facebook reviews, 62 Clutch reviews, and 407 Google reviews, Voquent received praise for its wide selection of voiceover artists, easy-to-use casting tools, and commitment to quality.
"I was looking for a voiceover artist for my company's new commercial, and I found Voquent.com." said one reviewer. "I was able to find the perfect artist for my project, and the recording process was smooth and easy. I would definitely recommend Voquent.com to anyone looking for voiceover services."
"I've used Voquent.com for several projects now, and I've always been happy with the results." said another reviewer. "The platform is easy to use, and the voiceover artists are talented and professional. I would definitely use Voquent.com again."
Voquent.com Co-Founder Al Black said, "The production team is thrilled to receive such positive customer feedback. We're committed to providing the best possible voiceover services, and this review milestone is a testament to the talent and producers working tirelessly every day."
CEO Miles Chicoine added, "We take pride in continually exceeding everyone’s expectations. It really is a unique privilege to have so many remarkable clients entrusting their creative visions with our team. We feel that establishing a market-leading position in the worldwide voiceover industry is just the beginning of our achievements, particularly as we continue to scale up our partnerships with translation, subtitling and sign language solutions!”
Voquent recently raised the alarm over the growing threat of AI voice cloning in media and made a stand stating they will reject any involvement in AI voice clone projects until regulation is introduced that will protect the rights, security, and identities of individuals on which voice models are trained. The announcement was widely praised by creatives and voice actors around the world, going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
