Empowering Actors: Voicereels Introduces Klarna for Flexible Payment Options
Adding Klarna to Voicereels benefits the creative industry by giving casting directors increased choice and better quality reels.
By introducing Klarna, we're making reels very affordable, meaning performers can spread their payments over time whilst getting an immediate headstart.”GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voicereels.com, a leading provider of bespoke demo production services for the voice acting industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, to their platform.
— Al Black
The integration of Klarna's flexible payment options aims to make purchasing voice reel packages more affordable and accessible for actors and performers worldwide. This exciting development opens up new opportunities enabling actors to gain credibility with casting directors in animation, video games or advertising.
Al Black, Director of Voicereels.com, said, "We understand that investing in a custom voice reel is crucial for anyone aspiring to land the best voice-over roles. By introducing Klarna, we're making reels very affordable, meaning performers can spread their payments over time whilst getting an immediate headstart. Our packages are already competitively priced. But times are tough right now in the economy, and we believe that every talented individual should have the opportunity to pursue their voice acting dreams. Klarna's payment flexibility helps them to achieve that goal."
The addition of Klarna also benefits the wider creative industry, facilitating more actors in obtaining professional demo reels; Voicereels.com broadens the talent pool and increases their skills.
Andy Langfield, Senior Producer at Voicereels.com, commented, "With Klarna, actors can take advantage of our full suite of services, including expert consultation, script selection, remote recording, professional audio engineering, and more. Our collaboration with Klarna aligns perfectly with our mission to provide actors with the highest quality voice reels while making the process as affordable as possible."
Voicereels.com's integration with Klarna represents an essential milestone for actors seeking to establish themselves in the competitive voice-over industry. By leveraging this flexible payment solution, aspiring actors can confidently invest in their careers and showcase their talents to casting directors and industry professionals.
Voicereels.com is a leading provider of bespoke demo reel production services for the voice-acting industry. With a commitment to quality and personalised service, Voicereels.com helps actors worldwide showcase their talents effectively and increase their chances of landing the best roles in business and entertainment.
