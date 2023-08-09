Unregulated AI Voice Cloning: The Scam That Must Be Stopped
Voice acting platform, Voquent, raises the alarm over the growing threat of AI voice cloning in media.
Self-regulation is no regulation, and that’s not good enough. We call upon the other industry leaders to join us...”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voquent, a leader in the voice acting industry, issues a warning and takes a stand against the growing threat of AI voice cloning and its potential for fraudulent use by not accepting any work related to AI or synthetic speech models.
Voquent's CEO and co-founder, Miles Chicoine, a staunch advocate for ethical and responsible AI use, iterates the company's commitment to prioritising safety. "Our decision to formally reject any involvement in AI voice clone projects underscores our dedication to protecting the rights and well-being of individuals," said the CEO. "Self-regulation is no regulation, and that’s not good enough. We call upon the other industry leaders to join us in advocating for responsible practices and supporting the enactment of proactive legislation."
Once relegated to science fiction, AI voice cloning has become a stark reality. Recent AI voice scams highlight the potential dangers to individuals, families, and businesses.
Jennifer DeStefano's harrowing experience serves as a wake-up call to the insidious power of AI-generated voices. The scammers used a chilling imitation of her daughter's voice to extort money under the guise of a family emergency. The implications are far-reaching: from financial scams to misinformation campaigns, AI voice cloning poses a grave threat to personal security and public trust.
A recent McAfee survey of 7,000 people found that a staggering 70% weren't confident they could distinguish between a cloned voice and a real one, highlighting the convincing nature of AI voice clone messages. And 77% of victims reported losing money, indicating such attacks' financial impact and effectiveness.
Voquent's co-founder Al Black added, "At Voquent, we recognise the urgency to protect our clients and voice actors, but consumer voice-cloning has serious implications that extend well beyond our industry. Our firm stance on this particular form of AI aligns with our core values, reflecting the company's dedication to ethical business practices. But we must all collaborate to establish clear guidelines, regulations, and safeguards to ensure that AI's potential humanitarian benefits don't come at the cost of our security and trust."
About Voquent:
Voquent is the world's #1 rated voiceover and translation company connecting businesses and media producers with professional linguists and actors worldwide. With a mission to deliver authentic and impactful productions, Voquent provides a wide range of localisation and accessibility services for commercials, video games, documentaries, animations, and more.
