National Tackle Championships Tryouts in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Tackle Championship Tryouts for Team GA Set for August 27th at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA

On Sunday, August 27th, the Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA, will play host to the highly anticipated tryouts for Team Georgia in the National Tackle Championship. This event brings together the country's most promising 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade football players from leading states in the sport, as they vie for a spot in this prestigious competition.

Hailing from states known for their football prowess, these young athletes will contend against top teams from across the nation. The championship, now in its second year, is set to take place between December 14th and 20th, 2023. Adding to the excitement, all grade-level championship games will be broadcasted nationwide.

The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will be the stage for the U.S. Army Bowl, a significant event in the prep football scene. Scheduled for December 18th, 2023, this showcase event will feature the finest talents. The U.S. Army Bowl Week is a comprehensive experience encompassing various life-changing football activities held in Frisco, TX.

Derrick Tatum, the Director of the National Tackle Championship, has released the try-out dates across numerous cities in the country (refer to the list below). Expressing his enthusiasm, Tatum shared, "We eagerly await the opportunity to witness and invite the up-and-coming generation of football stars to compete in Dallas." He further elaborated, "The tryouts promise an exhilarating day where exceptional talents will exhibit their skills, culminating in the formation of the most formidable 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade teams for the country's premier youth tackle event."

States like California, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and more are anticipated to engage in fierce competition during the Bowl Week.
The visionary behind the U.S. Army Bowl, Rich McGuinness, established the event over two decades ago. He expressed his thoughts on the forthcoming championship, stating, "Coach Tatum and his dedicated team have worked tirelessly to orchestrate this national extravaganza, perfectly timed to coincide with 'America's Biggest Week in Football.'"

McGuinness further acknowledged, "Coach Tatum's extensive experience in professional football and his exceptional Elite Talent Football Academy platform have already shone a spotlight on numerous outstanding players regionally and nationally."
For those eager to participate, online registration for the championships is available. Selected teams will also enjoy college visits and the chance to attend college football games. Additionally, parents will benefit from monthly recruiting seminars aimed at guiding them through the intricate recruitment process.

