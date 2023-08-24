Finalists for 2023 Annual Maine Family Business Awards Announced
Businesses will be recognized at gala on October 18thPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Family-Owned Business (IFOB) has named 26 companies as finalists for the 23rd Maine Family Business Awards. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
IFOB received over 500 nominations of companies in diverse industries across the state, which were narrowed to 35 semi-finalists and then to the 26 finalists, which are:
Bow Street Market
Brodis Blueberries
Centerpoint Martial Arts
Chadwick’s Craft Spirits
Chilton Furniture
Dance Studio of Maine, Inc.
Dragonfly Farm and Winery
edible MAINE
Gorham Sand & Gravel, Inc.
Hancock Lumber
Hebert Construction
Holy Cannoli
Mahoosuc Guide Service
Maine Med Cleaning Services
Maine-ly Drizzle
Marin Skincare
Means Wealth Management
Moriah Market, LLC
Mr. Drew and His Animals Too
NRF Distributors, Inc.
Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor
Pratt Abbott Garment Care
The Cote Corporation
Tree of Life Chiropractic
Uncommon Hospitality
Wood Pellet Warehouse
All family-owned businesses headquartered in Maine are eligible for consideration. For the purposes of the Maine Family Business Awards, a family business is one in which one owner either shares ownership or works in the business with at least one other family member (contemporaneously or over time) and has a commitment to the continuation of the enterprise.
The Maine Family Business Awards will be presented in partnership with MEMIC, the Maine-based employee safety insurance group, during a gala event on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with in-person and online options at an exciting new venue; the
new L.L. Bean headquarters in Freeport, Maine. The keynote speakers will be Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill and Ryan Eldridge, creators of the Kennebec Cabin Company, LLC of Manchester, who achieved worldwide fame through their “Maine Cabin Masters” reality show. They were also last year’s Holiday Inn First Generation Award Winner. Amanda Hill, Weeknight Anchor for NEWS CENTER Maine will host the awards again this year.
Awards to be presented include:
· Renys Large Business Award (25 or more employees)
· Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award
· Horch Roofing First Generation Award
· M&T Bank Innovation & Technology Award
· Shep Lee Community Service Award
· Maddy Corson Small Business Award (fewer than 25 employees)
· Geiger Environmental Leadership Award
Each year since 2000, IFOB has recognized large and small Maine-based family businesses that exemplify business success, positive business and family linkages, contributions to the community and industry, family participation, work environment, communication and innovation. An Independent judging panel selects the winners.
The Institute will also award Janet Cole Cross of Cole Cross Connections, LLC with the BerryDunn Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipient is voted on by the IFOB board and announced prior to the awards night (unlike the other winners who are announced LIVE!) and celebrated at the gala.
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://fambusiness.org/awards/
About the Institute for Family-Owned Business:
Now in its 29th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business (IFOB) is a non-profit 501(c)3 or-ganization dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, which represent about 80 per-cent of all businesses in Maine. Through consulting, seminars, workshops, and networking, the Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the unique managerial challenges associated with operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise. Additional information is available on the Institute’s new website, www.fambusiness.org.
