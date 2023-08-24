Berlin Barracks / DUI #2, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004717

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 6:17 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Northbound / mile marker 67, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Brandi Crisante

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received two reports of a red colored sedan driving erratically on I89 northbound in Waterbury, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and observed the sedan violating numerous traffic infractions. Troopers stopped the vehicle and the operator was identified as Crisante. While speaking with Crisante indicators of impairment were detected. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI #2 and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Crisante was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/2023 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.