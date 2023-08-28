The National Bank of Cambodia goes live with Adenza’s Calypso reserve management solution
SINGAPORE, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza today announced that the National Bank of Cambodia, Cambodia's central bank and monetary and supervisory authority, has selected its foreign reserve-management solution to manage operational functions across a single, integrated front-to-back platform that leverages international standards.
Designed to improve operational efficiency − reducing risks and costs − this solution enables central banks like the National Bank of Cambodia to optimize operations; manage reserves for internal and third-party portfolios in real-time; and flexibly monitor risks, Monte Carlo VaR, performance benchmarks, and limits for cash and derivative financial instruments across asset classes, including commodities and inflation-linked products.
In today’s rapidly growing economy, by joining Adenza’s central-banking community, the National Bank of Cambodia futureproofs itself with a solid foundation that scales to address subsequent requirements such as MX settlement messaging, increased straight-through processing (STP) ratios, and automated collateral management. In selecting a long-term contract, the central bank is well-positioned for upcoming critical industry-infrastructure changes.
“We are honoured to welcome the National Bank of Cambodia to Adenza’s central banking community. NBC joins our growing community of central banking clients globally and in the Asia Pacific. Adenza’s flexible Calypso central banking solution equally supports the reserves management, treasury and monetary operations requirements of the world’s largest central banks as well as those from emerging markets. Its flexible, modular technology enables institutions from emerging markets to rapidly onboard and leverage rich front-to-back functionalities, scaling as the institutions grow.”
--- R.G. Manalac, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Adenza
About the National Bank of Cambodia
The National Bank of Cambodia, the nation's central bank, is the monetary and supervisory authority. The mission of the NBC is to determine and direct the monetary policy aimed at maintaining price stability in order to facilitate economic development within the framework of the kingdom's economic and financial policy. The NBC conducts this in consultation with the Royal Government and in consideration of the framework of the economic and financial policy of the kingdom. As the supervisory authority, the NBC has the authority to license, delicense, regulate and supervise banks and financial institutions in Cambodia. The NBC also conducts regular economic and monetary analysis, publishes various publications, oversees the nation's payment systems, establishes balance of payments, and participates in the management of external debt claims.
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker-dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
